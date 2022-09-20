Original title: National Teeth Day丨Caring for children’s dental health, parents can do this

According to experts, parents should establish the awareness of taking their children to the dentist on a regular basis, and must not ignore this link because they have not found that their children have caries or their children refuse.

Many children with dental diseases may have missed the best time for treatment when they experience discomfort such as pain and swollen gums. Experts suggest that after the child’s first tooth erupts, within 6 months, the child should be taken to the hospital for a dental checkup. According to the risk of the child’s dental caries, a follow-up visit can be carried out in 3-6 months.

Yu Guoxia, deputy director of the Department of Stomatology, Beijing Children’s Hospital, National Children’s Medical Center: The later it is discovered, the more complicated it may be for us to deal with it, and the children will suffer more. The doctor will give him an assessment based on the child’s condition to see his risk of caries. Once a child’s tooth decays, the progress is faster than that of an adult, so generally the recommended review time is slightly shorter than that of an adult.

What should parents do if their child’s teeth are knocked out?

Dental trauma in children refers to a disease in which the hard tissue, pulp or periodontal tissue of the tooth is acutely damaged under the action of sudden mechanical external force. It can be said that it is not a tooth that is broken or knocked out is a dental trauma. A tooth that is knocked loose and bleeding gums are also dental trauma. So, what should parents do if their child’s teeth are knocked out?

There may be two types of dental trauma in children: deciduous tooth trauma (common in children under 6 years old) and young permanent tooth trauma (common in children 7-12 years old).

If the deciduous teeth are not displaced, but only loose or the crown is broken, it is recommended to take the child to the hospital to take X-rays. If the tooth is displaced, closely observe the pulp condition, and see a doctor in time for discoloration, gingival pustules, etc.; if the deciduous tooth is completely prolapsed, replantation is not recommended. For children who have prolapsed deciduous teeth in their childhood, X-rays should be taken at the age of 5 to check the development of their inherited permanent tooth germs.

When a young permanent tooth is totally dislocated, the best treatment is to immediately re-insert the dislocated tooth into the socket at the scene of the accident. At present, it is internationally recognized that the time of tooth separation is within 60 minutes, and the success rate of replantation is high; if it exceeds 60 minutes, the periodontal ligament cells are necrotic, the prognosis of replantation is poor, and it is easy to produce bone adhesion and root resorption.

Yu Guoxia, deputy director of the Department of Stomatology, Beijing Children’s Hospital, National Children’s Medical Center: In fact, the guide says that it is better if you can put it back in the socket, but for teenagers, etc., it may be a little painful to put it back, this is not It’s easy to achieve, and we can’t let this (fallen out) tooth be in a dry state. I think the easiest thing to remember should be ice milk, put it in ice milk, so as to ensure that its survival rate can be slightly higher.