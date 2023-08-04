Nationals, Mancini coordinator. Enter Barzagli

The decisions of the federal council: Nunziata to the Under 21s, Lombardo to the Under 20s. Atalanta’s second team admitted to Serie C. Gravina on the elimination of Italdonne: “We all failed”

Roberto Mancini will coordinate all the national teams from the senior to the Under 20. He will have Alberto Bollini as deputy and Andrea Barzagli, the 2006 world champion who will be in charge of the defensive phase, will also make his debut on the staff. Antonio Gagliardi also enters, tactical specialist in the field. Attilio Lombardo has been confirmed, however, who will also lead the Under 20, where the new entry is that of Francesco Antonioli, goalkeeper coach and 2001 Italian champion with Roma. The new course of the Under 21 will see Carmine Nunziata on the bench. It will instead be Maurizio Viscidi’s turn to lead the technical formation of the blue base. These are some of the decisions taken by the federal council recently concluded in Rome.

Atalanta enters

—

In the meeting, the admission of Atalanta Under 23 to Serie C was decided in place of Siena. On Monday, announced the president of Lega Pro Matteo Marani, there will be groups and calendar with the x destined to be occupied by Casertana. However, the decision of the Council of State is awaited, the last one on the various appeals, before starting: the start of the C is scheduled for 3 September.

donne

—

“We were all wrong. Who was on the pitch, who was on the bench, who was in Via Allegri”. Which is the seat of the Football Federation. Thus the federal president Gabriele Gravina comments on the “disappointing” outcome of the women’s World Cup and the illusion born from the first victory and from the start of the match against Sweden, ” the most beautiful half hour of our women’s football before the three goals conceded photocopied”. Gravina says that “we must learn from the culture of defeat. he evidently knows that there have been three statutory federal councils in one month. I would have gladly gone as we were there in 2019. The Federation did everything it had to do and even more to prepare for the World Cup. Now let’s start again from this defeat, on Monday I will meet the Azzurri and we will confront each other. I was pleased with the message from Cristiana Girelli, who clarified what the girls wanted to say”. We will start again in September and Gravina traces a bit of the sketch of the coach who will come: “A person who has the ability to dialogue and who can understand, pamper, enhance the sensitivity of the girls by embracing our project”.

August 4, 2023 (change August 4, 2023 | 15:53)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

