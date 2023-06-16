Nations League – Mancini after Spain-Italy 2-1: “They deserved it. Maybe this isn’t our football”

Bitter ending for Mancini’s Italy. The Azzurri, engaged in Nations League semi-final against Spain, they only give way in the 88th minute under pressure from the Red Furies. A goal by Joselu, who came on as a substitute on the bench in the 84th minute, decided the match after Yeremy Pino and Ciro Immobile’s back and forth at the start of the first half. De La Fuente’s Spain thus fly to the final against Croatia, while Mancini’s expedition will have to be content with fighting for 3rd place against hosts the Netherlands. The final which will see the Azzurri as protagonists is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 3pm. Interviewed by Rai microphones on the sidelines of the match, the Azzurri coach commented on the performance of his boys as follows: “In the end they deserved to win, even if they found the goal in the end.”

Mancio continues on a note of regret: “It wasn’t the match we wanted to play, we did little in the second half. The guys put everything they could into it. Probably the fact that we played a game tactically different from the usual penalized us”. Among those rejected are Juventus players Bonucci – guilty of a bloody turnover after the 1-0 draw – and Chiesa, who never found the pace of the game coming off the bench: “We thought Chiesa could give a little more depth and don’t give references”, Mancini analyzed. Sunday, the last act with the Oranje national team: “We have to try to do it well, like last time”, declared the blue coach.

See also Juventus Plusvalenze case: Monday 22 May, new hearing of the FIGC Court of Appeal, will there be a new penalty? Ciro Immobile, Spain-Italy Credit Foto Getty Images

UEFA Nations League Spain-Italy 2-1, report cards: the midfield shines but doesn’t last, Bonucci horror 9 HOURS AGO

Then, on Sky Sport, Mancini reiterated his key to interpreting the match: “Maybe this is not our football. Maybe I had to do something, and change something. We set up a football a few years ago and maybe we have to continue with that, we set it up like this thinking we could do something better.”

Immobile: “Defeat burns a lot”

Instead, he returned to scoring in blue Cyrus Immobile: the Lazio striker kept the Azzurri’s hopes alive by scoring a penalty in the first half. Speaking to Rai microphones, Immobile had his say about the race: “Bitter return because we fought until the end and then we conceded this goal with a bit of bad luck because the ball caromed right into their attacker on the line. Football happens like this, we take this defeat even if it burns us a lot because we were playing very well and unfortunately it happens”.

Bonucci: “Thanks Mancini, the blue gives me energy after a difficult year”

UEFA Nations League Joselu mocks Italy: Spain wins 2-1 in the 88th minute and goes to the final 11 HOURS AGO