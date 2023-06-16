Nations League – Mancini after Spain-Italy 2-1: “They deserved it. Maybe this isn’t our football”

Mancio continues on a note of regret: “It wasn’t the match we wanted to play, we did little in the second half. The guys put everything they could into it. Probably the fact that we played a game tactically different from the usual penalized us”. Among those rejected are Juventus players Bonucci – guilty of a bloody turnover after the 1-0 draw – and Chiesa, who never found the pace of the game coming off the bench: “We thought Chiesa could give a little more depth and don’t give references”, Mancini analyzed. Sunday, the last act with the Oranje national team: “We have to try to do it well, like last time”, declared the blue coach.
Ciro Immobile, Spain-Italy
Credit Foto Getty Images
UEFA Nations League
Spain-Italy 2-1, report cards: the midfield shines but doesn’t last, Bonucci horror
9 HOURS AGO
Then, on Sky Sport, Mancini reiterated his key to interpreting the match: “Maybe this is not our football. Maybe I had to do something, and change something. We set up a football a few years ago and maybe we have to continue with that, we set it up like this thinking we could do something better.”
Immobile: “Defeat burns a lot”
Instead, he returned to scoring in blue Cyrus Immobile: the Lazio striker kept the Azzurri’s hopes alive by scoring a penalty in the first half. Speaking to Rai microphones, Immobile had his say about the race: “Bitter return because we fought until the end and then we conceded this goal with a bit of bad luck because the ball caromed right into their attacker on the line. Football happens like this, we take this defeat even if it burns us a lot because we were playing very well and unfortunately it happens”.
Bonucci: “Thanks Mancini, the blue gives me energy after a difficult year”
UEFA Nations League
Joselu mocks Italy: Spain wins 2-1 in the 88th minute and goes to the final
11 HOURS AGO
UEFA Nations League
Spain-Italy, the official matches: Zaniolo-Immobile attack, Frattesi plays
12 HOURS AGO