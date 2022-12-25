Before the Christmas midnight mass, Cardinal Gamberti, Rector of St. Peter’s Basilica, described the details of building a Christmas manger in the Basilica: St. Peter’s Engineering Agency staff have been building a Christmas manger in the Basilica since 1985. They worked hard And enthusiastically create “small works of art”.

(Vatican News Network)During the Christmas midnight mass presided over by the Pope, the eyes of the world turned to the Christmas manger in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Archbishop of the Basilica, told Telepace before the ceremony the history and details of the construction of the Christmas manger in the Basilica.

This tradition started in 1985. At that time, Pope St. John Paul II received a statue of a Christmas manger presented by a German sculptor, and then under the Pope’s instruction, a Christmas manger began to be built in St. Peter’s Basilica. “This beautiful practice was born,” said Card Gambetti.

The Christmas manger in the Basilica is made by the staff of St. Peter’s Engineering Office. They are carpenters, electricians and other skilled handicrafts. They are usually responsible for maintaining the bricks and tiles of St. Peter’s Basilica. They are responsible for building before Christmas. manger. The agency’s architect, Luca Virgilio, developed the concept and realized it with the support of the entire team. “It took us over a month to make the Christmas manger,” he specified.

Unanimously, the Agency’s staff stressed the importance of teamwork. Carpenter Manny (Luca Virgilio) said that the first process is the wooden base. He explained how to completely cover an altar on the left wing of Bernini’s canopy. In addition, all the staff involved in this project are full of enthusiasm. Giovanni Troiani said: “Every year the Christmas manger arouses different emotions in us.” These days people have been admiring this Christmas manger, and he is proud of it.

Card Gambetti thanked the Agency’s staff for their efforts and talents. The cardinal said: “People put down everything in the Christmas manger, stop and even forget the time.” The Christmas manger in the main hall will add some new objects every year, and the staff of the UNRWA will carefully carve out every small detail. It is a precious piece, while fully respecting the nature of the site.

Father Agnello Stoia, the priest of St. Peter’s Basilica, pointed out one of the technical details, saying: “St. Allow people to contemplate for a moment.”

