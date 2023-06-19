NATO conducts major air drill near Russia, Commander Wagner admits large number of prisoners volunteered to fight | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

As NATO prepares for air drills on the alliance’s eastern flank bordering Russia, and as battles rage on fronts in eastern and southern Ukraine, Russia’s Wagner Group commander Yevgeny Prigozin has revealed that large numbers of prisoners of war have volunteered to Ukraine Fight for pardon.

The DPA reported that a major air exercise will be launched this week, which will include fighter jets flying over the alliance’s eastern flank. Eastern alliance partners called for such a signal of military support and solidarity, according to the maneuver plan.

Last Monday, NATO launched its largest series of air exercises coordinated by Germany, dubbed Airguard-2023, to demonstrate unity among its members in the face of potential threats, particularly from Russia. The drills included exercises over Germany, the Czech Republic, Estonia and Latvia.

The Air Guardian-2023 exercise, which runs until June 23, will include about 250 military aircraft from 25 member states and NATO allies, including Japan and Sweden, which are candidates for membership in the world‘s largest military alliance.

Some 10,000 people will take part in the exercises, which are aimed at strengthening joint operations and defense against drones and cruise missiles in the event of an attack on a city, airport or port in NATO territory.

According to Luftwaffe Commander General Ingo Gerhardz in his introduction to the exercise, the idea for the exercise was floated in 2018 in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, although it did not specifically target “either side”. “.

NATO simulates its military confrontation with Russia (Al Jazeera)

prisoner of war

Meanwhile, some 32,000 people conscripted from Russian prisons to Ukraine for military service have returned to their countries, the head of the Wagner Group said on Sunday, confirming they fulfilled their contracts and were deployed to combat operations.

Women and human rights activists have expressed their concern over the pardons and premature reintegration of many criminals, including murderers and other violent criminals, into Russian society. Prigozin, however, sees military service as an important program of social transformation.

In an audio message posted on his Telegram app channel, Prigozin claimed that the freed had committed only 83 crimes in total, which is 80 times fewer than the usual crimes committed by ex-prisoners.

Prigozin, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, personally recruited some of the prisoners in the camp. Putin has issued an amnesty to those who sign contracts to fight, provided they complete at least six months of combat operations in Ukraine.

After months of fighting, it finally took control of Bakhmut (Eastern Ukraine). Prigozin said he lost 20,000 fighters there, including 10,000 former prisoners. In some cases, he worked to ensure that criminals were buried with military honors.

Prigozin stands between two of his fighters (Reuters)

The battle and the counter-offensive continue

On the battlefield, the Ukrainian Air Force announced that it had destroyed two attack helicopters, four Iranian-made Shahid drones and a Lancet drone belonging to the Russian army in different parts of southern Ukraine, while Claims to have carried out more than 20 airstrikes on Russian military sites and equipment.

The Ukrainian General Staff also stated that on the 18th, the Russian army launched more than 40 air strikes and more than 60 missile attacks, causing casualties.

In Odessa (southern), Sergey Prachuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian military authorities, said his troops targeted an ammunition depot in the Rekovye region (south-east of Kherson), eventually destroying it completely. Place.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ukraine, Ivan Fedorov, said in a televised statement that the nature of the blast indicated that the targeted area was an ammunition depot, which the Russian army uses as a center for assembling equipment and storing fuel.

On the other hand, the pro-Russian Kherson emergency services reported that Russian forces had destroyed an ammunition depot for the Ukrainian army.

population evacuation

In the north, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said Ukrainian forces had bombed the state with more than 120 shells without causing any casualties. Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones dropped explosive devices that damaged cars and civilian vehicles.

The governor of Russia’s Kursk region, Roman Starovit, said regional authorities had drawn up plans to evacuate residents of all villages and towns bordering Ukraine because of what he said were potential dangers from Ukrainian saboteur groups at the border.

In Donetsk, pro-Russian authorities reported that Ukrainian bombing of the area killed one person and wounded three, including a child.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russian forces had repelled eight Ukrainian attacks on the Donetsk axis, killing 210 soldiers.

Konashenkov said that Russian troops also repelled the attack of three Ukrainian tactical battalions along the Zaporozhye axis, noting that an ammunition depot in southern Ukraine was destroyed.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian army in the Tavria region reported casualties of up to four companies of the Russian army in southern Zaporozhye and Donetsk.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive: Slow push (Al Jazeera)

Ukraine’s comments

Mikhailo Podolak, adviser to the Ukrainian presidential palace, commented on the meeting between Russian President Putin and the African mediation delegation on the 17th, saying that in his opinion, “Putin’s meeting with the African delegation and his relationship with them Talk, typical Russian fraud.”

He added that Putin spoke of his actions being in accordance with the UN Charter and that, according to the Ukrainian adviser, he was an “internationally wanted war criminal”.

Commenting on Putin’s speech, Podoliak asked: “What does the Charter of the United Nations say about aggression against other countries, occupation of parts of them, massacres and torture, abduction of children?”

He continued sarcastically that, according to him, “the Moscow State Institute of International Relations may be teaching a different kind of international law.”

Russia’s response

In the opposing camp, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia’s mission to disarm Ukraine was largely complete and that the Ukrainian military was using far fewer weapons.

He added in a statement to the media on the sidelines of the Russian president’s meeting with an African mediation delegation in St. Petersburg that Kiev was increasingly dependent on weapons supplied by the West.

Peskov believes that Western countries, especially NATO countries, are directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict.

He pointed out that such intervention would lead to a prolonged conflict and the situation in Europe would become more tense and unpredictable. As he said, this will force Russia to take more decisive measures to ensure its security and the safety of the people of the Donbas region.

Peskov: Russia’s mission to disarm Ukraine has been basically completed (Anadolu Agency)

war with the west

Regarding the speeding up of the West’s supply of weapons to Kiev, Peskov said in an interview with the Russian RT channel, “Russia’s special military operations started out to defend the Donbass region, but now it has turned into a war with the entire West.”

Peskov pointed out, “In fact, the special military operation against the Kiev regime was launched to ensure the safety of the people of Donbass. This is correct. And according to the Russian TASS news agency, now, this is actually a war between Moscow and Russia. A war between the whole of the West.”

Peskov also addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that a “cordon” would be established inside Ukraine if the bombing of Russian regions continued, saying the buffer zone would also be extended as the range of weapons destined for Ukraine expands. will expand, “that is, how far we have to drive Ukrainians off our land.”

In the same context, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Parisien on Sunday (Sunday) that the EU is speeding up the delivery of weapons to Ukraine to support the counteroffensive against the Russian army.

Breton said, “We will increase the delivery of weapons and ammunition. This is an escalating war in which (these weapons) play a decisive role.” He added, “We are preparing for a war that may last for months. Prepare for an even longer war.”

