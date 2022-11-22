A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Ukraine suffered major damage. Russia called on the agency to demand that Ukrainian authorities stop bombing the plant.

On November 21, experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency inspected the site. The agency said they found extensive damage during their inspection, but did not damage the plant’s essential systems. It also noted that the reactors at the plant are currently in a stable state and they are investigating fuel and radioactive material levels.

In a statement issued Monday night, the agency said: “They were able to confirm that despite the intensity of the bombardment, major equipment remained intact and there were no immediate nuclear safety or security concerns.”

The sabotage also hit a cooling pool, cables from one reactor and a bridge leading to another, according to the IAEA’s on-site team, based on information provided by the plant’s management.

A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency has begun to assess the situation at the nuclear power plant. Hours after the nuclear plant was bombed, Russians and Ukrainians exchanged accusations over the incident.

On Monday, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of being responsible for at least a dozen explosions near Ukraine’s Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The nuclear power plant has been under Russian control since the early days of the war.

Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, survived fighting over the weekend, the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency said. During this battle, a barrage of shells was fired. Some of it landed near the reactor, causing damage to a radioactive waste storage building.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said those who opened fire on the plant were “taking great risks and putting many lives at stake”.

Grossi said in a statement late Sunday on the 20th, “We are very lucky that there have been no potentially serious nuclear accidents. Next time we may not be so lucky.” He also said, “We talk about It’s meters, not kilometers. “

The chief executive of Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom said he had discussed Sunday’s explosion with the International Atomic Energy Agency and said there was a risk of a nuclear accident.

During the war, the plant was repeatedly bombed, raising fears of a serious disaster in the country. The country has suffered the world‘s worst nuclear accident, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant explosion in 1986.

Zelensky: Russia must stop bombing nuclear power plants

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia should immediately stop bombing the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

In his daily address, Zelensky thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his ready support to protect Ukraine’s energy facilities.

Zelensky called on NATO countries to ensure that Ukraine’s nuclear reactors are protected from any Russian sabotage. He also said it was in the interest of all countries that the facility be free of dangerous incidents.

In a video address to the plenary session of the NATO parliament in Madrid, Zelensky also said the aggression threatened everyone. As he said, the coalition should add Russia to the list of terrorist states.

Russia calls on agency to act responsibly

On the other hand, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the IAEA to take a responsible stance. She asked the Ukrainian authorities to stop bombing the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

In a statement published on the ministry’s website, Zakharova said: “We should not just condemn and demand an end to the bombing of the Zaporozhye station without clearly and unequivocally identifying those who carried out the attack. “

Zakharova accused the West of giving the Ukrainian leadership carte blanche to continue what she called a reckless attempt to cause irreparable damage to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

peace talks

In the same context, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s adviser to the chief of staff Mikhailo Podoliak said that peace talks begin when Russia leaves the occupied Ukrainian territory.

In a statement to Al Jazeera, Podoliak argued that only his country was talking about real peace talks. And according to him, Russia must participate in peace talks in order to mitigate the impact of the losses and not get bogged down in major internal problems.

Podolak also confirmed to Al Jazeera that Ukraine was continuing to liberate all of its lands. He said that if his country’s army successfully entered Lugansk. Russia’s defenses will collapse along the front, as he says.

Next target after Ukraine

On the other hand, NATO officials expressed concern that Poland would become Russia’s next target after Ukraine. The head of the Alliance Military Council confirmed that there is indeed a problem of insufficient infrastructure on the Eastern Front.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on member states to increase defense spending and called for unity in the alliance’s stance.

Speaking at a NATO parliamentary meeting in Madrid, Stoltenberg said the meeting had reached agreement on a new NATO strategic vision and increased defense aid to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg also said NATO and its partners would not allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to win the war on Ukraine. He emphasized, as he put it, because a Putin victory would make authoritarian regimes think they can get what they want by force.

talks between poland and germany

Amid concerns among NATO officials about Poland, a spokesman for the German Ministry of Defense said his country was in intensive talks with Poland about deploying the Patriot air defense system after last week’s missile accident.

Two civilians have been killed in a missile accident near a Polish village just 6 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Afterwards, German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht provided Poland with Eurofighter and Patriot air defense systems to protect its airspace.

Lambrecht said that based on the incident, NATO countries should improve their air defenses. This is especially true of NATO partners such as Poland, Slovakia and the Baltic states, she also explained.

Washington accuses Russia of ‘war crimes’

On the other hand, a senior U.S. official has accused Russia of committing “systemic war crimes” wherever it deploys troops in Ukraine. She also said she believed Russian officials would eventually be held accountable.

“The evidence we have gathered indicates that this aggressive conduct by Russian forces was accompanied by systemic war crimes committed in all areas where it is deployed”. This refers to executions, torture, inhuman treatment and the forcible transfer of persons and children.

She continued, “When you look at such a systematic approach, including the establishment of a vast network of forced transfers, it is difficult to imagine that these crimes were committed without the responsibility of the highest commander”. She was referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The U.S. foreign ministry statement came shortly after the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office announced that it had discovered four “torture sites” used by Russian troops in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, which were recaptured by Kyiv forces on Nov. 11. Kyiv accuses Moscow of war crimes in the region.

The official spoke of a “new Nuremberg” as he pointed to the trials that Nazis endured after World War II. But she said she was confident, for example, that the ICC’s ongoing investigation would lead to prosecutions when the time came.

The ICC opened an investigation into the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, shortly after Russia started the war. Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine, with the support of Eurojust, the European justice agency, have formed a joint European investigation team aimed at investigating alleged crimes committed on Ukrainian territory.