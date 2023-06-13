NATO held the “largest” air force demonstration protesters: or lead to an escalation of the crisis in Ukraine! _Hangzhou Net

NATO held the “largest” air force demonstration protesters: or lead to an escalation of the crisis in Ukraine!

China News Service, June 13th, comprehensive foreign media reports, on the 12th local time, NATO’s “Air Guardian-2023” military exercise was held. Agence France-Presse stated that this is NATO’s “largest ever” air force exercise, with 25 countries led by the United States participating, and Sweden and Japan also participating as non-NATO members.

According to Agence France-Presse, the air deployment exercise led by Germany was held from June 12 to 23. The exercises, involving 250 military aircraft and 10,000 soldiers from 25 countries, are aimed at improving interoperability and boosting readiness to deploy drones and cruise missiles to defend NATO territory “in the event of an attack”.

According to reports, the exercise includes training at the operational and tactical levels. The location of the exercise is mainly located in Germany, but it also involves Estonia, Latvia and other countries on the eastern flank of NATO. Luftwaffe spokesman Ingo Gerhardts confirmed to AFP that the first batch of aircraft started exercises later on the 12th at the Wunstorf, Jagger and Lechfeld air bases.

The NATO military exercise has aroused strong dissatisfaction from the outside world. On the 10th local time, about 300 people gathered in front of the Wunstorf Air Force Base, one of the military exercise sites, to protest. They said that the exercise sent wrong signals to the outside world, which may lead to further escalation of the Ukrainian crisis. Protesters have called for an immediate ceasefire and a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

German authorities and industry groups have also warned that flights could be affected by the drills, especially in major hubs such as Frankfurt and Berlin-Brandenburg.

According to Japanese media reports, apart from Sweden, which is applying to join NATO, Japan is the only non-NATO member participating in the exercise. Japan’s Kyodo News Agency stated that the Japan Air Self-Defense Force accepted Germany’s invitation to send personnel to participate in the exercise as observers.

A spokesman for the German Air Force said, “Inviting Japan reflects the importance it attaches to this NATO partner country.” In addition, he also said that some other countries were also invited to the military exercise, but they were all rejected.

The exercise will also provide an opportunity for NATO and Japan to confirm their cooperation ahead of the NATO summit in July, the report said.

In addition, according to previous reports, Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng and NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg confirmed in an interview with the media that the two sides are negotiating on the establishment of a NATO liaison office in Japan. It is also reported that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may hold talks with Stoltenberg at the NATO summit in July to discuss the plan to open a liaison office.

In recent years, the United States and its leading NATO have taken frequent actions in the Asia-Pacific region. Stoltenberg once visited Japan as NATO Secretary-General, trying to strengthen the ties between NATO and Asia-Pacific countries, and threatened to build an “Asia-Pacific version of NATO.” Many Japanese people expressed their opposition to this. Some people pointed out that the Japanese government claims to be against war on the one hand, but on the other hand it is trying to carry out military expansion. This will only lead to the opposite direction of peace.