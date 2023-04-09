At the beginning of 2022 Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of NATO, the military alliance that includes the vast majority of Western countries, was preparing to leave his post after eight years of mandate, appreciated across the board. The much easier job of new director of the central bank of Norway, his native country, was ready for him.

But then on February 24, 2022 Russia invaded Ukraine, and Stoltenberg’s post it was extended to avoid a transition of power in such a delicate moment. The extension expires in September 2023. Stoltenberg has already clarified that he doesn’t intend to ask for another one, but after a few months there is no favorite to replace him. On the contrary: the 31 member countries are having a hard time finding suitable candidates for the job.

“The war has put NATO back in the spotlight, and made the post of secretary general more politically sensitive and higher profile than in the recent past. Member countries have suddenly become much more prudent in choosing who to place on a podium to speak for them ». he wrote lately Politico.

Secretary-General is NATO’s highest-ranking office. From its foundation in 1949 to today, NATO has had 13 general secretaries, all men, all European, and all former ministers or leading diplomats of member countries, with years of experience in the military sector or diplomacy. The assignment lasts four years, renewable in theory without limits. The election of the secretary general takes place with a unanimous vote of all member countries, after the fact: it means that the negotiations are done before the vote, with an informal process of meetings and negotiations. «It is the least transparent of all the elections», he said a European diplomat to the magazine Foreign Policy.

The nature of this process also means that the election of the secretary is very difficult to tell.

For months now in Brussels, where NATO is based, the name of the current president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has been made as a potential replacement for Stoltenberg. Von der Leyen could potentially make everyone agree: despite some stumbling blocks and a final assessment that will depend a lot on how she will manage the last months of her mandate, she is quite respected, she was defense minister in Germany for years and already knows and collaborates with diplomats and political leaders from all NATO member countries.

In his case, the main obstacle is timing. NATO needs a new secretary general by September, better still by July, when the annual meeting of all member countries will be held. Von der Leyen’s mandate will expire after the European elections, which will take place in spring 2024. Few think that von der Leyen intends to interrupt his mandate as Commission President – ​​among other things in the final phase, when various measures promoted by the Commission during its mandate – to become Secretary General of NATO.

“The president is not a candidate for that post,” a spokesperson for von der Leyen told a Politico«and has no comment on this hypothesis».

Another name that is often mentioned is that of the current Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas. She is 45 years old, she has been in office since 2021 and her party has just swept the parliamentary elections. In theory, your mandate will expire in 2027, but if you are chosen for such a prestigious international position, you could also decide to resign. In the case of Kallas, the main obstacle seems to be her positions on Russia, one of the main adversaries of NATO together with China, considering too hostile.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Kallas has been very noticeable also in international newspapers as one of the leaders with the toughest positions towards Russia and its president Vladimir Putin: a characteristic that she shares with several other political leaders of the Baltic countries, among the most exposed to Russian aggression for historical and geographical reasons. Several countries might think that a slightly more conciliatory figure would be needed for such an assignment.

“Kallas is a very outspoken leader and this could annoy some Western European countries,” explained a Foreign Policy Max Bergmann, Europe expert at the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies. «I am thinking, for example, of France, which could have reservations about Kallas. What if French President Emmanuel Macron conducts private negotiations with Putin and Kallas publicly condemns them?

Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Netherlands since 2010, has the opposite problem: he is perceived as too blunt towards Russia and China, especially by the Baltic countries and those of Eastern Europe. Furthermore, the Netherlands does not have a great military tradition, and still seems far from reaching the goal shared by all NATO countries of using 2 percent of their GDP for military expenditure. In theory, all countries are committed to achieving the goal by 2024: the Netherlands have already announced that they will not be able to do so, and that they will take at least another year’s time (today their military spending is just below that 1.5 percent of its GDP).

The country of origin of the candidate or candidate is not a trivial matter. The United States has never appointed a secretary general: both because it is believed that he must have familiarity and excellent relations throughout Europe, and because by practice they indicate the person who holds the military position within the alliance. France and Germany are countries with an enormous specific weight, but also those that maintain a less clear-cut position vis-à-vis China and Russia: in his diplomatic trip to China, which is still ongoing, French President Emmanuel Macron brought around fifty big businessmen with him French, a sign of the fact that he does not want to interrupt trade relations with China although the latter is the main international ally of Putin’s Russia.

It is no coincidence that both Stoltenberg and his predecessor Anders Fogh Rasmussen, from Denmark, come from countries in Northern Europe, against which there is less mistrust (and which usually produce respected but not excessively cumbersome leaders).

There would be the United Kingdom, which however continues to have bad relations with European countries after leaving the European Union. Some time ago the New York Times he wrote who in Washington are trying to push the name of Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister of Canada. Freeland, a former journalist, was also Foreign Minister, she speaks five languages ​​including Italian and Russian and is considered a charismatic leader: but she has Ukrainian origins, which according to some could annoy the Russians.

In addition, his grandfather worked for the Ukrainian newspaper Krakivski Visti, a Nazi propaganda organ known among other things for its anti-Semitic contents: in short, Putin would have an easy game in describing it as a descendant of the Ukrainian Nazis who according to Russian propaganda are the real target of the military invasion of Ukraine (thesis denied, among the other things, from the daily and indiscriminate attacks that the Russian army carries out against Ukrainian civilians).

In the end, sources consulted by the newspapers believe that several countries could ask Stoltenberg to remain general secretary, perhaps with a short extension and provided it is the last. The job that Stoltenberg was waiting for, after all, no longer exists: last year the economist Ida Wolden Bache she was nominated governor of the Norwegian central bank. Bache is only 50 – a very young age for a central bank manager – and she will likely remain in her position for many years.