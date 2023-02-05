NATO issued a statement on Friday, February 3, urging Russia to comply with the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (NEW START).

The statement stated that the “New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty” signed by the United States and Russia in 2011 contributed to international stability by limiting the strategic nuclear forces of Russia and the United States. Bilateral consultation meetings, and the refusal to facilitate US inspection activities in the country from August 2022, resulting in the inability of the United States to exercise important rights under the treaty, and unable to fully verify Russia’s compliance with the core provisions of the treaty, while The United States complied with the treaty.

NATO allies recognize the important contribution that effective arms control makes to the achievement of NATO’s security objectives and believe that New START remains in the national interest of all countries, including NATO members. NATO allies therefore welcomed the decision by the U.S. and Russian governments in February 2021 to extend the agreement for five years, although Russia’s non-compliance with the treaty undermined the possibility of implementing the agreement.

NATO therefore called on Russia to fulfill its obligations under the treaty, to facilitate treaty-mandated inspections on Russian territory, and to re-engage in the negotiations of the pact’s executive body.

The “New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty” was signed by former US President Obama and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in April 2010. It entered into force in 2010 and is valid for 10 years. President Putin approved the extension until 2026. The agreement includes limiting the number of long-range nuclear warheads that can be deployed by both parties to 1,500, and at the same time limiting the use of missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Responsible editor: Changqing

