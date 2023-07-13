NATO Leaders Divided on Establishment of Japanese Office: France and China Opposed

Title: Japan’s Proposal for NATO Office Faces Opposition from France and China at Summit

Date: 13.07.2023

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, the establishment of a NATO office in Japan became a topic of discussion. However, this proposal faced opposition from France and China, leading to divided opinions among NATO leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg presented contrasting positions on this matter.

Macron emphasized the importance of focusing on the North Atlantic region and expressed his opposition to NATO establishing an office in Japan. He argued that the Indo-Pacific region is distinct from the North Atlantic and believed that NATO should not expand geographically beyond its original purpose. Macron stated, “We should stick to a close partnership and coordination, without expanding the scope of the conflict.”

In contrast, Stoltenberg stated that the issue of establishing an office in Japan is still open for discussion. He announced the “Individualized Partnership Program” between NATO and Japan, signaling an effort to strengthen their partnership. Stoltenberg acknowledged the significance of Asia for Europe’s security and expressed concerns about China and North Korea’s military actions. He highlighted that NATO’s role in the Indo-Pacific region aims to address global challenges, including the rise of China.

The NATO communiqué released prior to the summit labeled China as a “systemic challenge,” indicating a tougher stance towards the country. However, China criticized this statement, viewing it as a deliberate attempt to smear its image and possessing a “Cold War mentality.” China also expressed its opposition to NATO’s intention of establishing an office in Japan, claiming that it would expand clan confrontation and that an “Asia-Pacific version of NATO” is unnecessary.

The proposed NATO office in Japan was expected to be small and primarily focused on building partnerships rather than serving as a military base. Japan has clarified that it does not seek to become a member or associate member of NATO. Despite the differing opinions among NATO leaders, the matter of the office’s establishment was left open for further discussions.

