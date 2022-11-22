A deluge of bullets. There is much talk of missiles and drones, but the raw material of the conflict in Ukraine are cannons, used in such a frenetic way as to empty the planet’s magazines: ammunition for heavy artillery is running out everywhere. Both contenders fired them in monstrous quantities: in the bloodiest phases 60,000 Russians and 20,000 Ukrainians a day. An example? The modern Pzh2000 self-propelled guns donated by Germany are designed to fire one hundred rounds in 24 hours; in the Donbass however we reached three hundred, wearing out barrels and muzzles. The volume of fire is so high as to affect the next operations. Indeed, the West has promised a Kiev support to the bitter end, but now must be able to find enough ammunition to feed the howitzers of the resistance. And it’s not easy, because in the last thirty years everyone has stopped producing them.

Howitzer ammunition

The most nagging shortcoming concerns the 155 millimeters, the NATO standard. The United States has already delivered one million to Zelensky’s army, the rest of the Alliance another three hundred thousand. We need many more. The Pentagon has two million left, very close to the critical level of strategic stockpiles. He ordered 250 thousand a la General Dynamics, which however churns out a maximum of 14,000 a month, which is less than enough for the Ukrainians for a day of battle. The company has announced plans to triple the assembly line: it will be ready in 2025.

What to do? The US has turned to South Korea, asking to buy 100,000 rounds. But Seoul doesn’t want to get involved in the Ukrainian crisis. In addition, it fears the threat from the North and is not willing to thin its arsenal.

A new arms race

The winds of war are infecting all continents and triggering a new arms race. Even the European armies have realized that their warehouses are empty and they don’t know where to get supplies: there is literally a queue. “We moved immediately but we are all lined up in front of the munitions factories – said the Dutch defense minister Kajsa Ollongren – . Stocks are running out: we need to find a way to coordinate at EU level”.

The war industry had neglected this sector, where low technology and environmental risks allow for limited profit margins. Furthermore, the demand was minimal: the long season of campaigns against jihadist terrorism did not need guns and all the companies launched themselves on the most lucrative intelligent devices. Now the big names have sensed the deal and are going wild. Two weeks ago the German Rheinmetal took over the Spanish Expal, putting 1,200 million on the table. Paris and London, on the other hand, have asked national firms to adjust to a “war economy” pace.

The Italian contribution

Italy rescued Kiev by taking Cold War remnants: we shot him a few tens of thousands of 155mms given to him by the United States in the 1970s. However, the conflict convinced the General Staff to run for cover: in a decade it is expected to spend 2.7 billion on ammunition, while up to now the allocations were limited to a handful of millions a year.

The Simmel of Colleferro packs them, which had concentrated on shots for naval guns and will now return to land pieces. There is no shortage of steel, but they too are struggling to find explosives: the only production center is in France and it is overwhelmed with orders.

A real obstacle

The shortage of bullets is a serious obstacle for Ukrainian recovery plans: the American emissaries have clearly said that the aid will continue, but it is impossible to guarantee the same numbers delivered so far. In each future move, the soldiers of Zelensky they will have to spare the fire. And things are no better with the cannons of Soviet origin used by Kiev: the eastern NATO countries have given away the leftovers left in the arsenals, including the last pieces of the DDR. The small Slovakian Zvs is multiplying the cutters to go from 19,000 bullets a year to 100,000. The British went so far as to buy them in Pakistan and transfer them to Poland. But they are always too few.

And the Russians? Many believe that Moscow is also in trouble, so much so that they knock on Kim Jong-un’s door to draw from his bunkers. Other analysts believe that the USSR’s legacy of TNT can guarantee months of fighting: there are photos with endless expanses of crates crammed with ordnance. Old, but almost always working. On the other hand, Stalin called artillery “the God of war” and today Putin remains faithful to this line of fire.

