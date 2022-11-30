NATO says it will continue to support Ukraine, Russia calls NATO a ‘criminal organization’

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-01 07:40

CCTV news client news NATO foreign ministers meeting will be held in Bucharest, Romania from November 29th to 30th. NATO said it will continue to provide support to Ukraine in various ways. In response to NATO’s continued practice of fighting, the Russian side stated that NATO is a “criminal organization” and should be disbanded.

NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg declared that NATO will continue to provide Ukraine with military equipment and funds, and NATO will also help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment to NATO standards. In addition, NATO has decided to increase its military presence in the Black and Baltic Seas. Stoltenberg said a new French-led combat force had been formed, and warplanes from Canada and the U.S. Patriot missile system had also been deployed on NATO’s eastern flank.

Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, many NATO countries have continued to send weapons to Ukraine, exacerbating the deterioration of the situation. Medvedev, vice chairman of the Russian Federation Security Council, commented on NATO on the 29th, saying that the civilized world does not need NATO, and NATO should repent in front of mankind and disband as a criminal organization.

South African scholar Evisto Benjela pointed out that the existence of NATO has just brought a negative impact on European security, and NATO should be disbanded.

Evisto Benjela, a professor at the University of South Africa: NATO should be disbanded. Only in this way can other European countries, including Ukraine, be safe and secure. The current NATO is outdated.