BERLIN – NEW YORK. The Western allies are moving together, to give Ukraine the ability to defend itself and fight back immediately, but also to ensure that in the future it has a deterrent force capable of dissuading Russia, whoever governs it, from attempting new adventures. This is how the announcement of the sending of at least three battalions of tanks to Kiev, made yesterday earlier by Berlin, should be understood
