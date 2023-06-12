NATO starts the largest air force exercise and civil aviation passenger transport will not be delayed?

12.06.2023



NATO, under the auspices of Germany, kicked off its largest air exercise since its founding as Ukraine turned to a counteroffensive. According to the plan, the exercise will only affect civil aviation transportation within a limited range.

(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Website) After 4 years of preparation, the NATO air military exercise named “Air Defender 23” (Air Defender 23) started this Monday (June 12). It is the largest such exercise in NATO’s history. From June 12 to 23, Germany will be the logistical hub for this exercise. 250 aircraft will be stationed at 6 military bases across Germany, and 25 countries will participate. Among them, the United States will send 100 planes to fly across the Atlantic Ocean to participate in the exercise.

The exercise took place in three airspaces: over northern Germany and the North Sea, the east and a few areas in the south. Relevant regions will take turns to implement a ban on civil aviation for a few hours at most every day.

Flight delayed, but not canceled

Europe is the airspace with the highest density of aviation activities in the world, and Germany is located in the heart of Europe. Therefore, it is a big challenge that people face to what extent they can maintain the daily operation of civil aviation while the exercise is in progress.

During the 10-day exercise, German airports will extend their operations into the night to ensure that no flights are cancelled. However, Luftwaffe chief Ingo Gerhartz said delays in takeoff and landing could not be ruled out.

Exercises could cause delays to commercial flights



The Association of European Airlines also estimates that there will be no forced cancellations of flights, and if there are delays, they will not be very serious. However, since the military exercise is held without interrupting civil aviation passenger traffic, the possibility of temporary adjustments cannot be ruled out, and passengers should be psychologically prepared.

Aviation expert Clemens Bollinger explained to DW that due to the heavy air activity over Germany, Germany’s civil and military navigation safety systems have been integrated for 30 years. Unlike the French Air Force, which imposes a ban on civilian flights during daily training, Germany’s military and civilian flights generally do not interfere with each other. “However, we all know that there are many factors that may cause delays, such as unexpected weather such as thunderstorms, or too dense flights.” At present, civil aviation passenger traffic in Europe has basically returned to the level before the epidemic.

Air, Ground, Underwater

Torben Arnold, an expert at the Berlin think tank Science and Politics Foundation (SWP), pointed out that NATO’s military exercise while maintaining the normal operation of civil aviation is also sending a signal of political deterrence: “There is a willingness to show that we will defend the security of NATO allies.” Every inch of territory, even in such a busy airspace for this.”

Germany a logistical hub for NATO drills



German Air Force Director Gerhardt said that more than 10,000 soldiers from NATO countries participating in the exercise will practice various prepared scenarios, including ground operations, such as “evacuation from an airport”. Obviously, the chaotic scenes of the withdrawal of US and allied forces from Kabul Airport in the summer of 2021 are still fresh in the memory, so this content was included in the exercise. Other programs include: air support for ground forces, air combat against enemy fighter jets, and NATO bombers intercepting intermediate-range missiles. To this end, the United States sent the most advanced F-35 stealth bomber to participate in the exercise.

According to Arnold, NATO will also conduct exercises to block local submarines or ships in the North Sea, “the enemy may also attack from places that do not belong to land.”

When it comes to “enemy”, many people will first think of Russia, which is invading Ukraine. However, when Air Force Director Gerhardts introduced the “Air Guard 23” military exercise to the media in Berlin, he tried not to explicitly mention the name of this “enemy from the east”.

Amy Gutmann, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, was more forthright. “It (the exercise) will prove beyond a doubt the agility and swiftness of NATO’s allied forces as first responders.” The female diplomat said: “If any world leader does not notice the alliance’s The spirit, that is, the strength of this alliance, I will be very surprised”, she added: “This also includes Mr Putin.”

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.