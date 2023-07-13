Title: NATO Summit Condemns China‘s Ambitions and Sino-Russian Relations

Subtitle: Four Asian-Pacific Nations Join the NATO Summit, Raising Concerns Over China and North Korea

Date: [Current Date]

In an impactful speech delivered at Vilnius University in Lithuania, US President Joe Biden addressed the recently concluded NATO summit. The event saw the participation of four countries from the Indo-Pacific region, including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea, known as the “IP4”. The summit aimed to strengthen the cooperative relationship between NATO and these nations.

The 31 member states of NATO issued a strongly worded communique, marking the group’s strongest condemnation of China to date. Leaders expressed concerns over China‘s “public ambitions and coercive policies,” accusing Beijing of challenging NATO interests, security, and values. The communique also criticized China‘s partnership with Russia.

“NATO leaders firmly believe that China employs various political, economic, and military tools to expand its global influence while remaining opaque about its strategy and military buildup,” stated the communique. This statement builds upon NATO’s strategic vision released last year, which first addressed the risks posed by China‘s ambitions and policies.

Zhu Zhiqun, an international relations professor at Bucknell University, highlighted the significance of the NATO summit taking place in Lithuania, characterizing the country as at the forefront of Europe’s anti-China stance. Professor Zhu Zhiqun also suggested that NATO intends to expand into the Asia-Pacific region, which would further contribute to the United States‘ containment efforts against China. As a result, tensions between China and both the United States and Europe are expected to increase.

In addition to the condemnation of China, NATO leaders expressed concerns over the deepening strategic partnership between China and Russia. They accused China of using its economic power to create strategic dependence and enhance its influence. Moreover, NATO leaders urged China to play a “constructive” role and denounced Russia’s “war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded to NATO’s statements, stressing that Sino-Russian relations are based on the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation, and non-targeting of third parties. Wang emphasized that this approach differs fundamentally from NATO’s engagement in “small circles” of confrontation.

China‘s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its economic support of Russia have strained its relations with NATO member states. Chinese officials and Russia have both blamed NATO’s eastward expansion for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

On a related note, just a day after the NATO summit communique was issued, the Kremlin spokesman confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to China is on the agenda. Reports suggest that the visit’s exact date will be announced once finalized, reinforcing the growing alliance between China and Russia.

While NATO is striving to deepen its cooperation with Asian-Pacific nations, including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea, France has expressed reservations regarding NATO’s geographical expansion. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the necessity of managing security issues in Africa, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific region collectively, but cautioned against exceeding geographical boundaries.

NATO’s proposal to establish a liaison office in Tokyo, Japan, which would be the alliance’s first in the Asia-Pacific region, faced significant opposition from France. However, the “Individually Tailored Partnership Program” aims to deepen NATO’s relations with Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand through collaboration on various areas, including maritime security, new technologies, networks, and climate-related matters.

For instance, South Korea has already signed a partnership plan with NATO covering multiple sectors. The agreement outlines routine high-level political and military meetings, enhanced national defense capabilities, exploration of interoperability cooperation, consultations to strengthen anti-terrorism capabilities, and participation in NATO’s anti-terrorism exercises. Cooperation in the field of cyber defense will also be strengthened between South Korea and NATO.

Professor Zhu Zhiqun highlights NATO’s need for introspection, stating that the alliance has not learned from the Russia-Ukraine War. He suggests that NATO’s eastward expansion, perceived as a threat by Russia, played a significant role in the conflict. Professor Zhu emphasizes that NATO must consider the security interests of all parties and justify its expansion, calling for measures that promote security rather than counterproductivity.

As the four Asian-Pacific nations participated in the NATO summit, tensions in China‘s security environment are expected to escalate further. The impact of NATO’s Asia-Pacific expansion on regional security remains an important point of discussion.

It is clear that NATO’s condemnation of China‘s ambitions and Sino-Russian relations will have significant repercussions for global geopolitics. The evolving dynamics between NATO, China, and Russia will continue to shape the international landscape in the foreseeable future.

Image Source: Getty Images

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

