The US Senate has ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland to the Nato. This is the most significant enlargement of the Atlantic alliance since the 1990s. The approval of the US Senate was taken for granted after both Republicans and Democrats had expressed their support for the entry of the two countries. Sweden and Finland have decided to present the application for membership after the invasion of Ukraine by the Russia.

Biden: this is how collective security is strengthened

“The Senate overwhelmingly approved the NATO membership of our close partners Finland and Sweden. This historic vote is an important signal of the continued bipartisan commitment of the United States to ensure that the Alliance is ready to face the challenges of today and tomorrow. ” Joe Biden, underlining that with Finland and Sweden NATO is safer and the transatlantic partnership stronger. “We will continue to work to remain vigilant against any threats to our shared security and to discourage and address any aggression,” Biden said.

Austin, Sweden and Finland key in aid to Ukraine

The US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin he expressed his applause for the bipartisan vote in the US Senate which ratified the entry into NATO of Sweden and Finland. “They have been steadfast partners and, since the invasion of Russia, have provided vital assistance to Ukraine. They will make a significant contribution to the Alliance,” the head of the Pentagon.