NATO welcomes Turkey sending troops to Kosovo, EU calls on Pristina to suspend police operations in Serb areas | Military News | Al Jazeera

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Turkey’s decision to send additional troops to Kosovo, while the EU called on Pristina to suspend police operations in the north of the country, where protests by local Serbs have sparked tensions The situation escalated.

Turkey’s decision to Contribute military troops to peacekeeping operations in Kosovo, stressing the importance of this contribution as tensions escalate.

He thanked Turkey for sending troops and pointed to the former’s other contributions in Iraq, Ukraine and other countries.

Since the summer of 1999, a NATO force known as the KFOR (KFOR) has been keeping peace in Kosovo.

EU call

In related context, the European Union called on Kosovo to suspend police operations in the north of the country, where local Serb protests have led to heightened tensions.

The EU added in a statement that it wanted Kosovo to act in a non-escalatory manner by immediately suspending police operations near municipal buildings in northern Kosovo.

“The mayor must temporarily perform his duties outside of municipal buildings, while the four municipalities call for snap elections to be announced as soon as possible and fully organized. We want Kosovar Serbs to participate in these elections,” the EU statement said.

“The EU is ready to take firm measures,” the statement continued, warning that failure to calm tensions would have negative consequences.

At the same time, the European Union has expressed concern that the Serbian army has been placed on high alert.

Local Serbs in northern Kosovo have been organizing protests since May 26 to prevent the newly-elected Albanian mayor from entering municipal buildings.

The mayors took office after winning local elections in four cities with predominantly Serb populations who have widely resisted the right to vote, with only 1,500 voters out of 45,000 registered voters.

Kosovo, which is predominantly Albanian, seceded from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008. Serbia still considers Kosovo part of its territory and supports the Serb minority there.

In response to tensions in northern Kosovo, Serbia in late May ordered its troops to advance towards the Kosovo border, urging NATO to stop violence against local Serbs.