On Tuesday, October 18, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) announced that it would provide Ukraine “in the coming days” with air defense systems to help it defend against Russian drones targeting its vital infrastructure. At the same time, the organization also issued a warning that if Moscow uses nuclear weapons, “the consequences will be serious.”

At a security conference in Berlin, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that in response to a Russian drone strike, allies had accelerated shipments of air defense systems to Kyiv.

He also said: “The most important thing we can do is to deliver on our allies’ commitments, and we have further delivered more air defense systems. In the coming days, NATO will provide air defense systems to counter the threat of these drones, among which Including planes made by the Iranians.”

At the same time, he again warned that there would be “serious consequences” if Russia used nuclear weapons in Ukraine. “The probability of any nuclear attack on Ukraine is very low, but of course there are potential repercussions, and the consequences are very serious,” he said. “We have to take this risk seriously. We will tell Russia clearly that if it uses nuclear weapons, it will dire consequences.”

“We would also like to remind Russia that a nuclear war cannot be won and should not be fought. In Russia’s war with Ukraine, we are prepared for all possible scenarios,” he said. He also ruled out a NATO nuclear umbrella in Ukraine to deter Russia. He claimed that this nuclear umbrella only applies to member states.

Inadequate air defense system

The head of Ukraine’s intelligence services, Kirill Budanov, stressed that the air defense systems Kyiv received from its allies were “inadequate” to neutralize the Russian missile threat.

He said Ukrainian forces currently shoot down 70 percent of the drones that enter its airspace. He noted that Iran is building more drones to supply Russia. He stressed that the Russian military will conduct strategic nuclear weapons exercises after the NATO exercise.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russian airstrikes have destroyed about 30 percent of Ukraine’s power stations since October 10.

He tweeted that the attack had caused power outages across Ukraine. He also stressed that he no longer has room to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kyiv prosecutor’s office also accused Russian troops of bombing Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, with internationally banned weapons.

intense situation

In another development, on Tuesday, the Russian army confirmed that the situation on the ground in Ukraine was “extremely tense and difficult” for its troops due to the counteroffensive launched in Kyiv.

“The situation in the area of ​​special military operations can be said to be very tense. The enemy has not given up trying to attack Russian military positions,” General Sergei Surovkin, who was assigned to conduct a 10-day military operation in Ukraine, told Russian Channel 24.

Surovkin also announced that Russian troops are preparing to evacuate the residents of Kherson city. According to him, attacks on public infrastructure in Ukraine “directly threaten the lives of residents”.

bombing and counterattack

In terms of battlefield developments, Al Jazeera reporters earlier reported that the “Destyansky” district east of Kyiv was targeted. And the blast hit a power station on the eastern side of the capital, disrupting power, internet and water supplies in the area’s neighborhoods.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko also announced that the death toll from Monday’s bombing in the capital had risen to five. Earlier, the body of an elderly woman was found under the rubble.

Currently, Russian bombing and Ukrainian military counterattacks are taking place in several areas of Ukraine. The Russian missile attack, more than 120 kilometers from Kyiv, targeted an energy supply facility in Zhitomyr.

In Zaporozhye, central Ukraine, an infrastructure was damaged by a Russian bombardment with S-300 missiles.

On the other hand, Ukraine’s counterattack was concentrated in the south. Pro-Russian authorities in Donetsk announced that four civilians had been killed and 14 wounded.

And in Belgorod, Russia, the mayor of the city announced that the Ukrainian bombing of border towns had halted rail traffic.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces were targeting Ukrainian military installations, energy systems and foreign-made weapons and ammunition depots. In addition to a radar repair plant in the area, it also bombed the military control point of the Ukrainian “Dnepr” formation in the city of Zaporozhye, the ministry said.

Its spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russian forces destroyed a satellite communications station in Odessa Oblast. The station is affiliated with the National Communications Center of Ukraine.