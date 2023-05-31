NATO will strengthen its mission in Kosovo

On Tuesday, NATO, the military alliance between Western countries, he announced which will send another 700 soldiers to Kosovo after the serious clashes of recent days between its contingent and hundreds of Serbian demonstrators, in which they were injured at least 30 soldiers (including 14 Italians). NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Norway.

The 700 new NATO soldiers who will be sent to Kosovo are reservists ready to be operational within a week. Another battalion, a sizeable unit usually comprising between 300 and 1,000 soldiers, will replace the reservists, with the task of being operational within a week if necessary.

Already today the NATO mission in Kosovo, called KFOR, is the largest in the world: there are 27 countries with about 3,800 soldiers overall. And it is very rare for NATO to publicly announce the extent of its missions: the last time it happened was more or less a year ago, when NATO he strengthened its contingent in Eastern European countries after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The deployment of additional forces in Kosovo is a prudent measure to ensure that KFOR is able to ensure security in accordance with the mandate received from the UN Security Council”, commented Stuart B. Munsch, US admiral in charge of the NATO contingent for Southern Europe.

On Monday some Italian and Hungarian soldiers who are part of the KFOR mission were injured during a protest in Zvecan, Kosovo. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs living in Kosovo have been protesting for days over the installation of some ethnic Albanian mayors in Kosovo cities with a Serb majority, which won the recent administrative elections due to the boycott of the Serb population.

On Tuesday, KFOR soldiers surrounded the Zvecan town hall with a fence and barbed wire to prevent further violence. In two other cities involved in the clashes, Leposavic and Zubin Potok, KFOR soldiers parked military vehicles of the Kosovar police in front of town halls.