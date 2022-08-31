“We heard about the marriage with Maria Adela only from your inquiry. It was a shock. At the end my mother, reflecting, said that several aspects of my brother’s death seemed strange to her: above all that the disease had been so fast ». Among the many loves sown in Italy, the Russian spy with a double life who infiltrated the NATO commands in Naples also had a husband: a marriage that lasted only a year, because the man mysteriously died in Moscow.