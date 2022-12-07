Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), a drug used to treat liver disease, could be used to prevent COVID-19 infection, research has shown. Because the drug targets host cells rather than the virus, it may protect against future new variants of the virus, and possibly other coronaviruses that may emerge.

coronavirus, usually infect humans through the respiratory tract, and cause damage to the respiratory system and various organs of the human body. Since the first outbreak at the end of 2019, the new coronavirus is still raging around the world, causing a great negative impact on the world economy and society.

With the large-scale epidemic of the new coronavirus, new mutant strains of the virus continue to emerge, such as Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron, etc., some of which have stronger infection ability or stronger immune escape ability, and are currently the most concerned in the world of course Omicron mutant strain.

Previous studies have shown that the new coronavirus mainly infects through the binding of its surface spike protein to the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor on human cells. The main target of attack, ACE2 is the main entry receptor of the new coronavirus.

If you turn off the ACE2 receptor, can you prevent all variants?

On December 5, 2022, researchers from the University of Cambridge published a research paper entitled “FXR inhibition may protect from SARS-CoV-2 infection by reducing ACE2” in the journal “Nature”.

The study showed thatA liver disease drug, ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), can close the ACE2 receptor and close the door for the virus to enter the cell. The drug can be used to prevent new crown infection, because the drug targets the host cell rather than the virus So it may protect against future new variants of the virus, and possibly other coronaviruses that may emerge.

Vaccines are known to protect us by boosting the immune system so it can recognize and attack viruses. But the vaccine is not suitable for everyone, such as patients with weakened immune systems. In addition, the virus can evade the antibodies produced by the vaccine by mutating. Therefore, it becomes even more important to find alternative ways to protect us from the new crown infection.

Start with Type Organs and Animals

Previously, the study authors had been using organoids to study bile duct disease. In the organoid study, the researchers stumbled across a molecule called FXR that was abundant in these bile duct organoids, and importantly,FXR can directly regulate the on and off states of ACE2 receptors.

The researchers also found that,A generic drug used to treat the liver disease of primary biliary cholangitis, ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), lowers FXR and closes the ACE2 channel.

In the study, the researchers used the same method to shut down the ACE2 channel in lung organoids and intestinal organoids, the two main targets of the new coronavirus, which can prevent viral infection.

Further, the researchers verified that the drug could prevent infection not only of cells grown in the lab, but also of living organisms.

In a hamster model infected with the Delta variant of the new coronavirus,Hamsters treated with the drug UDCA were protected from the Delta variant, the study found.

Although controlled randomized trials are needed to confirm the findings, the data provide compelling evidence that UDCA can be used to prevent COVID-19, the researchers said.

Analysis of human organs

Next, the researchers analyzed human lungs to further test whether the findings in hamsters would apply to human lungs exposed to COVID-19.

Human Lung Analysis

The researchers used a ventilator to keep 2 donated lungs breathing outside the body and a pump to circulate a blood-like fluid through the lungs to keep the organs functioning. Both lungs were exposed to the virus, and one was given the drug UDCA.The results showed that the lung that received the drug was not infected, while the other lung was.

From organ to human

Finally, the researchers recruited eight volunteers to test the UDCA drug and found lower levels of ACE2 by swabbing their noses, indicating that the virus had a lower chance of invading and infecting their nasal cells.

Although a full-scale clinical trial was not possible, the researchers analyzed COVID-19 data from two separate patient cohorts, comparing those already taking UDCA for liver disease with those not taking the drug,Patients who received UDCA were found to be less likely to develop severe COVID-19 and be hospitalized.

Summarize

It’s a no-brainer, researchers say, finding an existing drug that closes the door for the new coronavirus to enter cells and protects us from it. Importantly, since the drug works on our cells, it is not affected by mutations in the virus and should be effective even if new mutations arise.

In addition, UDCA has been used clinically for many years, so we know it is safe and well tolerated, and the pills are inexpensive, can be produced in large quantities quickly and are easy to store or transport.

The researchers stress that we are optimistic that this drug could become an important weapon in our fight against COVID-19.

Author: Yi Nuowei, source: Yi Nuowei, original title: “Nature: Heavy! The drug to end the new crown has been found, shut down the ACE2 receptor, and prevent all variants”.

