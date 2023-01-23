The sequelae of the new crown is also known as “long new crown”, which is defined by the World Health Organization as: symptoms persist 3 months after the new crown infection, last for at least 2 months, and cannot be explained by other diagnoses. These include fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain, and loss of taste and smell.

In the three years since the COVID-19 epidemic, more and more evidence has shown that the COVID-19 is not just a respiratory disease, but affects multiple tissues and organs of the human body. The common ones are: heart, respiratory system, immune system, gastrointestinal system, nervous system, urinary system, endocrine system, reproductive system, etc.

On January 13, 2023, researchers from the Scripps Research Center in the United States published a research review titled “Long COVID: major findings, mechanisms and recommendations” in the journal “Nature Reviews Microbiology” (IF=78) .

The study showed that long-term new coronary pneumonia is a multi-system disease, including chronic fatigue syndrome, autonomic dysfunction, effects on multiple organ systems, and vascular and coagulation abnormalities. It currently affects millions of people around the world, and that number continues to grow.

According to more than 2 years of new crown research and decades of research on diseases such as chronic fatigue syndrome, it is found that if no action is taken, a considerable proportion of long new crown patients may be permanently disabled.

Currently, diagnostic and therapeutic options are insufficient, and many clinical trials are urgently needed to rigorously test treatments and address hypothesized underlying biological mechanisms, including viral persistence, neuroinflammation, excessive coagulation, and autoimmunity.

According to earlier research, many patients experience dozens of symptoms in multiple organ systems, long-term new crowns include multiple adverse health outcomes, common new-onset diseases include cardiovascular, thrombotic and cerebrovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, myalgia Encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and autonomic disturbances, particularly orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), may persist for years, especially in new-onset ME/CFS and autonomic disturbances case, is expected to last a lifetime.

Understanding from Immunology and Virology

A study of patients with mild acute long-term new coronary pneumonia found that T cell changes, including exhausted T cells, reduced numbers of CD4+ and CD8+ effector memory cells, and increased expression of PD1 and central memory cells, persisted for at least 13 months. The study also reported highly activated innate immune cells, lack of naive T cells and B cells, and elevated expression of type I and type III interferons for at least 8 months.

A study compared patients with COVID-19 with uninfected individuals and infected individuals without COVID-19. At an average of 14 months after infection, atypical monocytes, activated B cells, double-negative B cells, and secretion of IL-4 and IL-6 increased the number of CD4+ cells, decreased the number of T cells and conventional dendritic cells and exhausted T cells, and decreased cortisol levels.

A number of studies have found that the levels of autoantibodies in patients with COVID-19 are elevated, including ACE2, β2-adrenergic receptors, and muscarinic M2 receptors. More commonly, high levels of other autoantibodies are also found, including autoantibodies targeting tissues, organ systems, and immunomodulatory proteins.

In addition, other studies have found reactive viruses including EBV and HHV-6 in patients with new crowns, and these viruses have been found in ME/CFS and cause mitochondrial fragmentation, which seriously affects energy metabolism.

There is also research showing that the persistence of the virus may be a driver of long-term symptoms.

Damage to blood vessels and organs

Several studies have shown that the damage caused by the new crown to many organ systems is mainly due to immune-mediated responses and inflammation, rather than direct infection of cells by the virus. These include an increased risk of thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and bleeding events.

Long-term changes in blood cell size and stiffness have also been found in COVID-19 patients, potentially affecting oxygen delivery. At 18 months after infection, compared with the control group, patients with new crowns showed a long-term and sustained reduction in blood vessel density, especially the effect on small capillaries.

A prospective study of low-risk individuals looked at the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas, and spleen and found that 70% of 201 patients had damage to at least one organ and 29% had damage to multiple organs. In a one-year follow-up study of 536 participants by the same research group, the study authors found that 59 percent had single-organ damage and 27 percent had multiple-organ damage.

Blood vessels (Image: PhotoAC)

Effects on Nervous and Cognitive Systems

Neurological and cognitive symptoms are also main features of the new crown, including movement disorders, memory loss, cognitive impairment, dizziness and balance problems, loss of smell or taste, and autonomic dysfunction.

A meta-analysis found that at 12 weeks post-infection, 32% of patients experienced fatigue and 22% experienced cognitive impairment. Another study found that cognitive impairment increased over time, occurring 2 months after infection in 16% of patients and 12 months after infection in 26% of patients.

In addition, cognitive impairment has also been found in individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

Mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression return to normal over time, but cognitive impairment, seizures, dementia, psychosis and other neurocognitive The increased risk of disease persists for at least 2 years.

brain (pixabay)

ME/CFS, Autonomic Disorders

ME/CFS is a multisystem neuroimmune disease that usually follows a viral or bacterial infection. Up to 75% of people with ME/CFS cannot work full time, and 25% have severe ME/CFS, meaning they are bedridden and dependent on others for care.

Importantly, a number of researchers have commented on the similarities between ME/CFS and COVID-19, and it is estimated that about half of patients with COVID-19 meet the symptom criteria for ME/CFS, and most people with COVID-19 report experiencing post-exertion discomfort .

A postural stress study of COVID-19 patients and ME/CFS patients found that hemodynamic, symptomatic, and cognitive abnormalities were similar in both groups compared with healthy individuals. In addition, studies have shown that 27.1% of patients with new coronary pneumonia meet the diagnostic criteria for ME/CFS 4 years after onset.

Autonomic disturbances, particularly POTS, often coexist with ME/CFS and often have viral episodes as well. POTS is associated with G protein-coupled adrenergic receptor and muscarinic acetylcholine receptor autoantibodies, small fiber neuropathy, and other neuropathies. POTS and small fiber neuropathy are common in patients with COVID-19, with one study finding POTS occurred in 67% of patients with COVID-19.

Effects on reproductive system

The impact on the reproductive system is also often seen in studies, with studies showing that the new crown can cause changes in women’s menstrual cycles. Compared with people with no menstrual changes, people who have both new coronary pneumonia and menstrual changes are more likely to experience fatigue, headaches, body aches and shortness of breath. The most common symptoms are irregular menstruation and increased premenstrual symptoms.

In addition, a decline in ovarian reserve function and reproductive endocrine disorders have also been observed. Due to the presence of a large number of ACE2 receptors on ovarian and endometrial tissues, COVID-19 infection can affect ovarian hormone production and endometrial responses.

Studies of ME/CFS have shown associations between ME/CFS and premenstrual dysphoric disorder, polycystic ovary syndrome, abnormal menstrual cycles, ovarian cysts, early menopause, and endometriosis.

In men, studies have found that the new coronavirus persists in penile tissue. Compared with controls, patients with COVID-19 had impaired sperm count, semen volume, motility, sperm morphology, and sperm concentration.

Effects on the respiratory system

Respiratory diseases are common symptoms of new crowns. In one study, the incidence of respiratory diseases in patients with new crowns was twice that of the general population. Shortness of breath and cough were the most common respiratory symptoms. % and 20% for at least 7 months.

Analysis of nonhospitalized COVID-19 patients showed abnormalities in the lungs, including air trapping and lung perfusion. Immunological and proteomic studies of patients 3–6 months after infection have shown apoptosis and epithelial damage in the airways.

lungs (pixabay)

Gastrointestinal system effects

Gastrointestinal symptoms of COVID-19 include nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, heartburn, dysbiosis, and constipation, and dysbiosis is also a key component of ME/CFS. The study pointed out that compared with the control group, the dysbiosis of intestinal flora in patients with new coronary pneumonia lasted for at least 14 months, and low levels of butyrate-producing bacteria were closely related to the new crown at 6 months.

In addition, 12.7% of participants had persistent viral RNA in stool tests 4 months after COVID-19 diagnosis and 3.8% 7 months after diagnosis.

Diagnostic Tools and Treatment

Diagnostic tools for COVID-19 are mostly in development, including imaging to detect blood clots, corneal microscopy to identify small fiber neuropathy, QRS complexes on an electrocardiogram to detect heart damage, and hyperpolarized MRI to detect lung cancer. Abnormal gas exchange.

Biomarker studies in ME/CFS may also be applicable to long-term COVID-19, including electrical impedance blood tests, saliva tests, red blood cell deformation, sex-specific lipid profiles, and variables related to isocarbonic buffering.

There are currently no widely effective treatments for COVID-19, although certain treatments are effective for some groups of people.

Impact of vaccines, variants and reinfection

Studies have shown that the vaccine provides partial protection, reducing the risk of developing a new crown by 15%-41%.

Different variants and vaccination levels may affect the development of new crowns. Omicron BA.1 double vaccine recipients had a 50% lower incidence of long-term COVID-19 than Delta double vaccine participants, but there was no significant difference between three-dose vaccine recipients. The study also found that new crowns were more common after Omicron BA.2 infection than BA.1 infection among participants who had been vaccinated three times.

As for re-infection, the study found that although the number of infections increases, the risk of developing a new crown is getting higher and higher.

in conclusion

COVID-19 is a multisystem disease that has affected millions of people around the world, and that number continues to grow. According to more than 2 years of long-term COVID-19 research and decades of research on diseases such as ME/CFS, a significant proportion of long-term COVID patients may be permanently disabled if no action is taken. Currently, diagnostic and therapeutic options are insufficient, and many clinical trials are urgently needed to rigorously test treatments and address their underlying biological mechanisms.

If no action is taken, a new crown may cause permanent disability (pixabay)

