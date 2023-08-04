The entrance to the courtroom, the smiles, then the tension during the reading of the sentence. These are the images that show the activist and political opponent Alexey Navalny, today sentenced to 19 years in prison in a trial for “extremism”, considered politically motivated and defined by the European Union as a “farce”, upon arrival at the Court and during the reading of the sentence. “Putin wants to scare you” he told the Russians, “keep on resisting”.

The article Navalny in Court, smiles and tension: the reading of the sentence of 19 years in prison – Video comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

