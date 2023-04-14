The surrounding di Alexei Navalny let it be known that the Russian dissident blogger is in critical condition. And his collaborators fear that behind this drastic deterioration there is, again, a poisoning. This time it happened inside the walls of the prison in which he is still being held. To report it in an interview with Guardian And Ruslan Shaveddinovnear the Russian opponent who warned a strong Friday night stomach pain which has never improved: “The situation” of Alexei Navalny “is critical, we are all very worried. We understood that the situation had to be very serious because it was call an ambulance“, he said, stating that prison authorities refused to admit Navalny to hospital. His entourage believes he was poisoned: “Our theory is that they are gradually killing using a slow-acting poison through food.”

The alarm among supporters and collaborators of one of the most important opponents of Vladimir Putin it was triggered just as news broke of an ambulance arriving at the maximum-security penal colony IK-6 a Melekhovo250 kilometers from Mosca, where Navalny is being held. And since then there have been no updates on his health conditions because “the prison authorities are doing everything possible to isolate him”, added the ally of the 46-year-old blogger who has to serve 11 years in prison per flourish e contempt of court: allegations that human rights groups say were fabricated to silence him.

As for the poisoning hypothesis, Shaveddinov recalled that Navalny has already been a victim of novichoka Soviet-made nerve agent, during a trip to Siberia in 2020, for which treatment was required in Germania. Upon his return, Russia triggered the arrest. “That might sound like paranoia, but after novichok it seems entirely plausible. He has lost 8 kilos in two weeks, this has never happened before and the doctors don’t tell him why he is in so much pain,” added his ally.

Concerns about Navalny’s health have increased in recent months, so much so that earlier this year a group of Russian lawmakers and doctors defied the Kremlin by signing a petition to ask for proper medical treatment from the anti-Putin blogger. Navalny’s last social media post dates back to Thursday, the day before his condition worsened. On that occasion she had launched an appeal to the authorities of the Georgia to release the former president from prison Mikheil Saakashvili and submit him to medical treatment.