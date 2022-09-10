Washington accuses Moscow of violating the rights of Alexei Navalny, the main Russian opponent of Vladimir Putin. “The United States is deeply concerned about the Russian government’s arbitrary interference in the rights of Aleksey Navalny,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price wrote in a statement.

01 July 2022



Navalny is the victim of “political maltreatment”, and is prevented from “communicating freely with his lawyers” and Navalny “is placed in solitary confinement” even for minor offenses.

“We once again join Navalny’s family, colleagues and supporters around the world in calling for his immediate release.”