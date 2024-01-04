Nave 9 celebrates the first anniversary of its new stage in January

The venue next to the Maritime Museum has established itself in 2023 as one of the essential spaces of the Bilbao music scene.

Yesterday, Tuesday, January 2, marked one year since Nave 9 opened its doors with the help of its new management team, following the trail marked in previous years by the cultural promoter and agitator Txarly Romero. There were four people who took over to continue with the marked line but expanding the musical offering, all of them closely linked to our music scene: Oier (bassist of Brigade Loco), Aketza, Haritza (K7 ekoizpenak label) and Ibon (singer Arene6 and member of other bands…).

Without a doubt, the result has been very satisfactory, with a first year that has allowed us to enjoy a large number of local as well as international bands, such as the Americans. The MovementSwedish Grand Royalethe French Not Scientists o The Magnetics, the latter stepping on our land for the first time and repeating this month to celebrate the anniversary in style. Although rock & roll, punk and ska predominate, in Nave 9 there is room for other styles: for example, it has been possible to enjoy live performances by none other than the great blues artist Trudy Lynn with Travellin’ Brother (breaking latest news here).

It is worth highlighting the new space in the outdoor area that was set up during the Bilbao Festival (just as in Txarly), which managed to expand the festive offer and give the public free live performances by groups of the stature of The Real McKenzies or the Mexicans Messas well as with Basque bands like Feline, Black Skull, Parabellum, Etxepe o The Riff Truckersamong many.

Many surprises are expected in 2024: from expanding the cultural offering in the programming with other activities such as monologues (the first was held on the 28th) and the live presentation of a large number of albums by local and international bands, to the improvement of the acoustics and infrastructure of the premises. For now, let’s celebrate the big year of Nave 9’s revival with the free Christmas concert on the 7th (with Continuous line y Stupiditos) and the entire January anniversary celebration poster (see at the bottom). For many more years!!

