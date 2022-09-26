Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 25th:Serving National Rejuvenation and Promoting Human Progress——The All-round Development of Major-Country Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Xinhua News Agency reporters Zheng Mingda and Feng Xinran

Seek happiness for the Chinese people, seek rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, seek progress for mankind, and seek great harmony for the world.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has deeply grasped the general development trend of China and the world in the new era, and has carried out a series of major theoretical and practical innovations in foreign affairs. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, China‘s diplomacy firmly grasps the main line of serving national rejuvenation and promoting human progress. By opening up a new situation and turning crises into opportunities in the chaos of the world, my country’s international influence, charisma, and shaping power have been significantly improved.

On December 3, 2021, the China-Laos Railway officially opened for operation. This is the “Lancang” EMU passing the border between the two countries in the China-Laos Friendship Tunnel (photo taken on October 15, 2021). Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Cao Anning)

Guiding the direction for the future and destiny of mankind

September 2015, UN Headquarters, New York, General Debate of the 70th UN General Assembly.

President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech, clearly pointing out that it is necessary to inherit and carry forward the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, build a new type of international relations with win-win cooperation as the core, and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

From the Moscow Institute of International Relations in 2013, to the Palais des Nations in Geneva in 2017, and to the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations held in Beijing in 2019… President Xi Jinping has in-depth explained the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind on a series of major international occasions.

High votes passed! In November 2021, the “Community with a Shared Future for Mankind” was written into the “No First Deploy Weapons in Outer Space” resolution of the 76th UN General Assembly Disarmament and International Security Committee. This is the fifth consecutive year that the UN General Assembly resolution has written into the concept of “a community with a shared future for mankind”.

From writing into the report of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, into the Constitution of the Communist Party of China and the national constitution, to writing in important documents of multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for many times… Promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind has become the general goal of China‘s foreign affairs in the new era. , which has been increasingly recognized and supported by the international community.

Workers work at the track laying construction site of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway in Bandung, Indonesia (photo taken on April 20, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Qin

Promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind is not about replacing one system with another, or replacing one civilization with another, but with countries with different social systems, ideologies, histories, cultures, and levels of development in international affairs. The interests of China, the sharing of rights, and the sharing of responsibilities, form the greatest common divisor for building a better world.

In September 2022, Central Asia, President Xi Jinping will pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

During this period, President Xi Jinping and the two heads of state respectively reached important consensus on starting and practicing the concept of a community with a shared future at the bilateral level.

From Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, to Indonesia, Pakistan, Cambodia, Laos… Today, more and more countries are building a community with a shared future with China, and the global significance and practical power of China‘s initiatives are increasingly evident.

“The contribution of a country and a nation to the world and mankind lies not only in the amount of material it creates, but also in the concept it proposes.” Former Greek President Pavlopoulos commented. Peter Thomson, President of the 71st United Nations General Assembly, pointed out that building a community with a shared future for mankind is “the only future for mankind on this planet”.

This is the port of Gwadar in southwestern Pakistan (photo taken on January 29, 2018). Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Ahmed Kamal)

Embark on a new path for country-to-country exchanges

Promoting the building of a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation is the Chinese answer given by President Xi Jinping to “Where is international relations heading?”

In the new era, China holds high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and win-win results, promotes and improves an all-round, multi-level and three-dimensional diplomatic layout, and actively develops global partnerships.

In terms of operational planning for major-country relations, China is committed to promoting coordination and cooperation between major countries, and building a framework for major-country relations with overall stability and balanced development: to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between China and Russia in the new era, and clearly put forward “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation”. The three-point principle of Sino-US relations, and forge the four major Sino-European partnerships of peace, growth, reform and civilization.

This is an aerial photo of the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge connecting the capital Male and the airport island in the Maldives (photo taken on August 30, 2019). Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Wang Mingliang)

In terms of neighboring diplomacy, the first symposium on neighboring diplomatic work since the founding of the People’s Republic of China was held. In accordance with the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness and the neighboring diplomatic policy of building friendship and partnership with neighboring countries, we will deepen relations with neighboring countries, stabilize neighboring strategic support, and build neighboring countries. community of destiny.

In terms of exchanges with developing countries, from Africa to the Middle East, from Latin America to the Pacific island countries, there are many stories of President Xi Jinping interacting with everyone on an equal footing and seeking common development. Upholding the correct concept of justice and interests and the concept of sincerity, amity, sincerity, China has strengthened solidarity and cooperation with the vast number of developing countries, and the overall cooperation mechanism has achieved full coverage.

Workers assemble the car body in the final assembly workshop of the Belarusian Geely All-Parts Automobile Manufacturing Plant, 50 kilometers northeast of Minsk, the capital of Belarus (photo taken on December 1, 2018).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Ruoxuan

In recent years, President Xi Jinping has visited more than 40 times, covering five continents of the world, hosting and attending a series of major multilateral diplomatic events at home and abroad, receiving hundreds of visiting international dignitaries, maintaining extensive contacts with all sectors of society in various countries, and leading the way with Chinese characteristics. Major-country diplomacy is constantly breaking new ground.

Today, China has established diplomatic relations with 181 countries and established various forms of partnership with more than 110 countries and international organizations. As President Xi Jinping said: “Our friends are all over the world!”

Compose an era of open cooperation

In January 2022, when the global epidemic was repeatedly delayed and the uncertainty of the world economic recovery intensified, President Xi Jinping attended the 2022 World Economic Forum video conference and delivered a speech emphasizing: “Economic globalization is the trend of the times. In the event of a reverse current, no reverse current can stop the great river from going east.”

This is the main venue of the G20 Hangzhou Summit – Hangzhou International Expo Center (photo taken on August 25, 2016).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

To promote cooperation through opening up and seek development through cooperation, China is committed to promoting the building of an open world economy and injecting strong confidence and impetus into a confused and troubled world.

In the golden autumn of 2013, during his visit, President Xi Jinping successively proposed major initiatives to jointly build the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

“Within the framework of international cooperation in the construction of the ‘Belt and Road’, all parties adhere to the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and work together to address the challenges facing the world economy, create new opportunities for development, seek new impetus for development, expand new space for development, and achieve complementary advantages. This is the original intention of this initiative and the highest goal I hope to achieve through this initiative.” President Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly.

This is the light and firework art performance of “Friends Come From Afar” held in Qingdao (photo taken on the evening of June 9, 2018). From June 9 to 10, 2018, the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States was held in Qingdao.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

On December 3, 2021, the whole country of Laos was filled with festive joy. On the same day, the China-Laos Railway officially opened for operation.

The China-Laos Railway runs from Kunming, China in the north to Vientiane, Laos in the south, with a total length of 1,035 kilometers. As the flagship project of the “Belt and Road” jointly built by the two countries, the opening of this railway has finally realized the dream of Laos from a “land-locked country” to a “land-linked country”.

The Belt and Road Initiative originated in China, but the opportunities and achievements belong to the world.

Over the past 9 years, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has achieved solid and heavy achievements: a large number of infrastructure projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and Gwadar Port have been solidly advanced, and the interconnection structure of “six corridors, six roads, multiple countries and multiple ports” has basically been formed; “One Belt, One Road”, Maldives has the first sea-crossing bridge, Belarus has its own car manufacturing industry, Serbia’s Smederevo steel plant has regained its glory…

The latest data shows that China has signed more than 200 cooperation documents with more than 140 countries and more than 30 international organizations. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has become a popular international public product and an international cooperation platform in the world today, and an important practical platform for promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

This is the themed flower bed of the BRICS leaders meeting in Xiamen (photo taken on August 24, 2017) on the square of Xiamen International Convention and Exhibition Center.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Kehong

Contributing to China‘s Solution to Global Governance

With the profound adjustment of the international balance of power and the increasing number of global challenges, it is the general trend to strengthen global governance and promote the reform of the governance system.

Adhering to the concept of global governance based on extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and insisting that global affairs are handled through consultation by the people of all countries, China actively promotes the democratization of global governance rules.

This is an initiative to actively participate in the reform and construction of the global governance system—

From jumping to the third place in the International Monetary Fund’s share and voting rights, to launching the AIIB, the New Development Bank, the Silk Road Fund, to the official inclusion of the RMB in the SDR currency basket… China has grown from a global Ordinary participants in the financial system are transformed into providers of public goods and “engines” of change.

On April 26, 2019, the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held at the Beijing National Convention Center. This is the exterior of the National Convention Center in Beijing (photographed on April 26, 2019).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jin Liangkuai

This is the feeling and mind of taking the world as one’s own responsibility——

China plays an important role in the conclusion, entry into force and implementation of the Paris Agreement; supports multilateral agendas such as the Convention on Biological Diversity and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change; takes the lead in publishing the China National Plan for the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ; has repeatedly put forward the international proposition of jointly building a clean and beautiful world, and proposed to build a community of human and natural life; build a carbon peak, carbon neutral “1+N” policy system…

In September 2016, the tide was surging by the Qiantang River.

At the G20 Hangzhou Summit, President Xi Jinping comprehensively explained China‘s global economic governance. Development, for the first time at this summit, was placed in a prominent position in the global macro policy framework.

The Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation was held in Beijing from September 3 to 4, 2018. This is the “Blossoming Flowers” flowerbed taken in Xidan, Beijing (photographed on August 28, 2018).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Luo Xiaoguang

From the APEC Leaders Meeting in Beijing to the G20 Hangzhou Summit, from the SCO Qingdao Summit to the BRICS Summit, from the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, from the Boao Summit From the Asian Forum to the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations and the Beijing Expo, from the summit of the Communist Party of China and world political party leaders to the first phase of the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity. China‘s extraordinary journey of promoting the improvement of global governance and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

From building a community with a shared future for mankind to jointly building the “Belt and Road”; from promoting the common values ​​of all mankind to proposing global development initiatives and global security initiatives; from deepening international economic cooperation and promoting common development, to supporting the world‘s fight against epidemics and building human health A healthy community… Each initiative advocates, and each actual action demonstrates China‘s role and responsibility as a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order.

This is the Boao Forum for Asia International Conference Center (photo taken on April 17, 2021).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Guanyu

Climb high and look far into the sky and the earth is wide, vertical and horizontal, and self-confidence.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics will stand on the right side of history and the side of human progress. make new and greater contributions.

On May 15, 2019, the Asian Culture Carnival was held at the “Bird’s Nest” in Beijing. This is the hand pose dance “Silk Road Blooms”.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Yuguo

This is the Beijing Expo Park (taken on April 26, 2020, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ma Xiaodong

Poster design: Duan Yuanyuan

Editor: Zheng Jianlong