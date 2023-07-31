Navigating the Winds: Strengthening China-Latin America Cooperation in the Community of Destiny

Title: Exploring the Potential of China-Latin America Community of Destiny

Date: July 31, 2023

Source: China News Network

“A true friend can touch your heart from the other side of the world.” This Latin American proverb perfectly encapsulates the blossoming relationship between China and Latin America. In an effort to further strengthen exchanges and deepen cooperation, China News Agency organized the “Ask East and West · China Dialogue,” bringing together experts and professors from both regions to discuss the future of the China-Latin America community of shared destiny.

The discussion aimed to address several key questions: How can China and Latin American countries enhance their ties? How can major Latin American nations amplify their voices in international affairs post a collective “turn to the left”? Lastly, how can the China-Latin America community seize new opportunities and navigate through the changing global landscape?

Professor Cui Shoujun, from the School of International Relations and the deputy dean of the School of International Organizations at Renmin University of China, was joined by Professor Ma Ke from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), Brazil; Marco Cepik, director of the Center for Asian Studies at the National University of San Marcos in Peru, and Carlos Aquino, professor of economics.

The dialogue’s participants emphasized the importance of further enhancing collaboration and understanding between China and Latin America. They highlighted the need for increased cultural exchanges and investment in education and research to build mutual trust and respect.

Regarding Latin American nations’ role in international affairs, experts emphasized the significance of unity and collective action. They encouraged major Latin American countries to leverage their growing influence to amplify their voices globally, particularly on issues such as climate change, trade, and economic development.

The experts also discussed the potential opportunities for the China-Latin America community in the evolving global landscape. They highlighted the importance of technological advancements, such as digital connectivity and renewable energy, as potential areas of collaboration. Furthermore, they stressed the need to address common challenges, including poverty alleviation, sustainable development, and regional integration.

As the dialogue came to a close, the experts expressed optimism about the future of the China-Latin America community of shared destiny. They emphasized the importance of open dialogue, continued cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges to foster deeper understanding and friendship between both regions.

The “Ask East and West · China Dialogue” provided a platform for constructive discussions on the potential of the China-Latin America relationship. The insights shared by the experts will contribute to the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties and navigate the wind and waves of the global landscape, ensuring a prosperous future for both China and Latin America.

