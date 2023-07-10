Nayib Bukele and Félix Ulloa Ratified as Presidential Ticket for Nuevas Ideas Party in 2024 Elections

Title: Nayib Bukele Confirmed as Presidential Candidate for Nuevas Ideas Party in 2024 Elections

The Nuevas Ideas party recently conducted its internal elections to determine the candidates for various positions, including mayors, deputies, deputies for the Central American parliament, and the presidency of the republic. Ultimately, Nayib Bukele and Vice President Félix Ulloa were officially announced as the presidential ticket for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Despite the existence of seven articles in the Constitution of the Republic that prohibit re-election, a recent interpretation by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice on September 3, 2021, has opened the door to a potential re-election for President Bukele. The chamber’s magistrates, who were appointed by an assembly with an official majority in May 2021, deem that the decision regarding the president’s continuance in office should be left to “the people” to determine.

Critics of this interpretation argue that it does not supersede the ruling issued by the Constitutional Chamber on June 25, 2014. This previous decision established that “the principle of alternation in the exercise of the Presidency of the Republic requires the two terms in office before the eventual re-election of the same person,” thus prohibiting the Supreme Electoral Tribunal from registering any future candidacy with the same or similar defects.

Nuevas Ideas party president, Xavi Zablah Bukele, made the official announcement regarding President Nayib Bukele’s candidacy on social media, stating, “I announce to the country that our president Nayib Bukele has been chosen as the candidate for the presidency of the Nuevas Ideas party to participate in the 2024 elections. President, welcome home.”

The internal election process was conducted electronically, although some party members raised concerns about irregularities in the two weeks leading up to the elections. However, no official statement has been released addressing these allegations.

The public television channel of El Salvador broadcasted the live results of the election, a distinction not provided to any other political party participating in the upcoming elections.

Additionally, several candidates have emerged for the position of deputies from the department of San Salvador, including Ernesto Castro, Christian Guevara, Alexia Rivas, Rodrigo Ayala, Suecy Callejas, Edgardo Meléndez, Elisa Marcela Rosales, Dania González, Ana Figueroa, Francisco García, Dennis Salinas, Willy Ventura, and Ruben Reinaldo Flores.

For the position of mayor in specific municipalities, Mario Durán will run for a new term in downtown San Salvador, Juan Pablo Zepeda will seek the mayoral seat in downtown Ahuachapán, Gustavo Acevedo is the candidate for downtown Santa Ana, Rafael Arévalo for central Sonsonate, and Henry Flores for southern La Libertad.

With Nayib Bukele officially confirmed as the presidential candidate for the Nuevas Ideas party, the 2024 elections in El Salvador promise to be an eventful and closely watched political race.

