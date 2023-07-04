Title: President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador Remains World‘s Best Evaluated Leader with 93% Approval Rating

Subtitle: Survey reveals top-ranking presidents from America, Europe, Asia, and Australia

In a recent survey conducted by pollster Mitofsky, President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has emerged as the world‘s best-evaluated president, boasting an impressive 93% approval rating among his country’s population. This accomplishment solidifies his position as the most popular leader among the 40 world leaders analyzed in the study.

The survey also shed light on the best-evaluated leaders from America, with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves closely trailing President Bukele in second place. Luis Abinader from the Dominican Republic and Andrés Manuel López Obrador from Mexico also received high approval ratings of 63% and 61%, respectively.

Roy Campos, a representative from the polling firm, explained that the analysis was based on a compilation of various sources, encompassing 20 leaders from both America and other parts of the world. This comprehensive approach allowed for a comprehensive evaluation of global leadership.

Moving across continents, the survey revealed the best-evaluated leaders in Europe, Asia, and Australia. Russian President Vladimir Putin stood out with an approval rating of 83%, making him the most well-regarded leader in these regions. Other highly-rated leaders included Narendra Modi of India (75%), Giorgia Meloni of Italy (57%), and Alain Berset of Switzerland (56%).

Reflecting on the results, Roy Campos highlighted the achievement of President Bukele, stating, “As every year, Mitofsky presents his compilation of the Ranking of Presidents of the Americas and the world during June 2023. Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, continues to be the best approved worldwide.”

The study concluded with the list of the ten best-evaluated presidents, featuring President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador at the top spot, followed by Vladimir Putin of Russia, Narendra Modi of India, Rodrigo Chaves of Costa Rica, Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic, and Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico, among others.

With his overwhelming approval and recognition on both regional and global levels, President Nayib Bukele has undoubtedly cemented his reputation as a highly respected leader, pushing El Salvador to the forefront of international admiration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

