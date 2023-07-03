Nazi-fascist patrols in France: a mad battle called “ethnic resistance”

We risk stumbling into an error of reading and evaluation by declassifying the fascist patrols in various French cities as a simple muscular exhibition for the use and consumption of “patriotic” anti-migration rhetoric.

Behind the covered faces, the black sweatshirts, the clubs, the Roman salutes, the military pass, the chants “blue, white, red, France for the French” punctuated by the ultras groups who passed from the curves to the squares to defend the cities and the merchants from the violent protests erupted after the killing

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

