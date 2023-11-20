Home » NBA 2K24 on offer at 49.99 Euros
NBA 2K24 on offer at 49.99 Euros

NBA 2K24 on offer at 49.99 Euros

Today we would like to point out another offer from Black Friday week are Amazon Italia: the recent 2K basketball simulator, NBA 2K24is on offer in Black Mamba Edition al price of 49,99 Eurowith a 42% discount ed the lowest price reached so far from the game.

If you are interested in the offer there As always, we advise you to hurrybecause we don’t know how long the discount will be active. Happy shopping!

