NBA League on the start of the NBA playoffs | Sport

Play-in NBA was solid. Correct! There were a few small surprises, but the bigger ones were overtaken. But when the playoffs start with four breaks in eight series, you know the craziness has taken off… Welcome to the first official playoff podcast of the year!

The play-in forecasts we…well…were okay. We were hoping for Chicago and Miami, and we got Atlanta and Miami, and on the other hand, we also hit the Lakers and Minnesota (although, not quite the way we thought we would). In the playoffs, therefore, surprises reign!

The Lakers’ break in Memphis was somehow the most expected. We’ve talked a lot about the “peasant Mamba” Austin Reaves, who played a fourth quarter to remember – along with Rui Hachimura, he was the main lever for the Lakers on Sunday night, but it would be a mistake not to highlight the defense of Antonio Davis, which reminded of the old days!

In addition to the Lakers, Miami in Milwaukee, the Clippers in Arizona and New York in Cleveland achieved breakthrough victories. And New York was to some extent expected, the young team of the Cavaliers did not find itself in the “fight” imposed by Tibbs’ warriors. Miami’s win is a big surprise, but it’s overshadowed by two injuries – Tyler Hiro will miss the entire series with a broken finger and Janis Adetokumbo played just ten minutes before leaving the game with a back injury. However, the recordings are clean, so it is expected that the excellent Greek will return to the floor soon.

As for Phoenix, they disappointed at home against the Clippers. The guests came to the desert highly motivated and won a valuable victory, and the player of the game was Russell Westbrook, who shot only 3 of 19 from the field, but was a key factor in the great victory with his hellish defense and composure from penalties. There were no surprises in the other games, and the Celtics (brutal victory over Atlanta) and Nuggets (trampling Minnesota at home) left the best impression. Philadelphia also achieved a routine victory, while of course expect a fiddling segment about Sacramento, which overcame the Warriors in an instant-classic game!

This is all, of course, the situation on the ground during the writing of this accompanying text.