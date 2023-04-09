See how the NBA playoffs look like for the 2022/23 season.

Source: Profimedia

We’ve known for a long time that Denver secured the first place in the West, and Milwaukee in the East, but until the last round in the NBA, which was played on Sunday night, we didn’t know what the playoff “picture” looked like. Now that is also known and we can immediately say that we are in for a real spectacle, especially if we take into account that “draws” the semi-final duel between Denver and Phoenixof course on the condition that they justify the role of the favorite in the first round.

Denver’s first rival will be one of the playoff finalists (it could be New Orleans, Lakers, Minnesota or Oklahoma), which already indicates that Nikola Jokić will not have an easy task, especially since the Nuggets are in a slump. More precisely, Denver is waiting to see how it goes first to end the match between the Lakers and Minnesotasince the loser of that duel could be their first rival, but on the condition that he wins the better one from the duel between New Orleans and Oklahoma. It’s true that everything is a little complicated with the introduction of playoffs, but this is how the view of the Western Conference playoffs looks now:

(1) Denver – loser of the match Lakers – Minnesota/better than the match New Orleans-Oklahoma

(4) Phoenix – (5) LA Clippers

(3) Sacramento – (6) Golden Stejt

(2) Memphis – Lakers/Minnesota

As for the East, there was a little less drama, since all that was left was to “line up” the clubs from the play-in. There are landmines in the playoffs, but it is already clear that they will finalist to look for between Milwaukee, Boston and Philadelphiawhile all other clubs will aim to make a potential surprise.

(1) Milwaukee – Miami-Atlanta loser/Toronto-Chicago better

(4) Cleveland – (5) New York

(3) Philadelphia – (6) Brooklyn

(2) Boston – Miami/Atlanta

Let’s remind you that the play-in games are elimination games and are played for only one match, while the play-offs, as before, are played for four won games according to the 2-2-1-1-1 system.

NBA RESULTS

Boston – Atlanta 120:114

Brooklyn – Philadelphia 105:134

Chicago – Detroit 103:81

Cleveland – Charlotte 95:106

Miami – Orlando 123:110

New York – Indiana 136:141

Toronto – Milwaukee 121:105

Washington – Houston 109:114

Dallas – St. Anthony 117:1

Denver-Sakramento 109:95

LA Lakers – Utah 128:117

Oklahoma – Memphis 115:100

Phoenix – LA Clippers 114:119

Portland – Golden State 101:157

Minnesota – New Orleans 113:108