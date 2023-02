The carabinieri arrested Edgardo Greco in Sant’Etienne, France, a fugitive since 2006 for a double murder by the ‘Ndrangheta which took place in Cosenza in 1991 for which he was sentenced to life imprisonment. A European arrest warrant issued by the Attorney General of Catanzaro was pending against Greco.

Greco was identified and arrested by the soldiers of the Cosenza Operations Department as part of an investigative activity coordinated by the Catanzaro District Anti-Mafia Directorate.