Near collision in the Taiwan Strait between a Chinese warship and an American destroyer

The tension between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan is always high. A Chinese warship came close to colliding, just over 100 meters from the US destroyer Us Chung-Hoonengaged in ajoint Canada-US activity on the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Taiwan. The news is reported by Global News, based on the testimony of one of its reporters traveling on the HMCS Montreal, the Canadian frigate which participated in the mission, from May 25 in the South China Sea. According to the reconstruction, the Chinese unit set course to cut off the bow of the US destroyer whose crew advised by radio to change course to avoid the collision.

The commander of the Montreal, Capt Paul Mountford, he called the move unprofessional and the incident “clearly instigated by the Chinese. The fact that this was announced on the radio before we did it clearly indicated that it was intentional.” The ship of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, according to the reconstruction, ordered the American one to change course and move away to avoid the collision. Mountford said he also urged the destroyer to act promptly to avoid the accident. The Americans, however, responded by asking the Chinese side to stay away, but ultimately the Chung-Hoon had to change course and slow down to avoid a crash that is considered unavoidable without the proper corrections. The episode is the latest in a series in which the US accused China “of aggressiveness and unprofessionalism” in the seas and in the air.

Just today the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austinat the Shanghri-La Dialogue in Singapore, stated that the United States is “deeply committed to preserving the status quo in the Taiwan Strait” and “will continue to strongly oppose any unilateral changes by either side.” Washington, according to Austin, is “deeply committed” to the long-standing ‘One China‘ policy, which recognizes Beijing as China‘s government but allows informal relations with Taiwan and has pointed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an example of “How dangerous our world would become if big countries could simply invade their peaceful neighbors with impunity“. “The United States is not seeking a new cold war and competition must never lead to conflict. To be clear we do not seek conflict or confrontation, but we will not back down in the face of bullying or coercion.”

However, there are growing concerns that China could invade Taiwan by involving the United States.

Beijing replied to the defense secretary accusing him of “distorting the facts” on the status of Taiwan, whose “freedom” Washington claims it wants to defend. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, which was also attended by the head of the Pentagon, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Central Military Commission of China, General Jiang Jianfeng said: “The US comments on Taiwan they ignore the facts, they distort the truth and they are completely wrong“. Austin, he continued in his rebuke, “is trying to escape the principle of ‘one China‘”, according to which Beijing claims complete sovereignty over Taiwan, “a sacred and inalienable part of Chinese territory”. “This principle has the consensus of the international community. It is the common aspiration and sacred responsibility of all Chinese people, including our compatriots in Taiwan, to complete the reunification of the motherland Jiang concluded.

