near collision in the Taiwan Strait between two military ships – Corriere TV

A Chinese warship came close to colliding with the US destroyer USS Chong-Hoon during a joint Canada-US exercise in the Taiwan Strait. This was reported by the Canadian newspaper «Global News», which follows the mission on board the national frigate «Hmcs Montreal» and witnessed the collision avoided. According to the source, the Chinese Navy ship accelerated in the vicinity of the USS Chong-Hoon and made a sharp turn, cutting her off and coming within 150 meters of her bow. The maneuver, the newspaper adds, was described as “unprofessional” by the commander of HMS Montreal, Captain Paul Mountford. Mountford, who deemed the incident “clearly instigated by the Chinese”, said that when the Chinese vessel changed course he contacted the US vessel urging its crew to move to avoid the collision. At that point, the destroyer invited the Chinese not to approach the ship but in the end it was the Uss Chong-Hoon that had to change course and slow down to avoid the collision. The images are from Canadian TV.