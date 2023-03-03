Scholz to Biden: important message of continuation of aid to Kiev
It is very important to send the message that the allies will continue to support Ukraine: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this in his meeting in the Oval office with Joe Biden.
US, new 400 million military aid package for Kiev
The US has officially announced a new $400 million military aid package for Kiev. The package, Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained, includes additional ammunition for Himars rocket launchers and Howitzers already supplied by the United States, as well as ammunition for Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers.
Nearly 10,000 soldiers have said they want to surrender
There would be 9,836 Russian soldiers and soldiers from the occupied territories who have so far contacted the telephone line made available in Kiev for those thinking of surrendering. This was stated by the Coordination Headquarters for prisoners of war, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. The Hochu Zhit (I want to live) project was finalized six months ago by the Ukrainian authorities. Since then more than 14 million people have visited the website, despite attempts by Russian authorities to block access. 84% of site visitors are from Russia. In addition to the soldiers, it is the family members who reach out to the telephone line also because the military are often denied access to the Internet on mobile phones.
Final battle at Bakhmut
«Intense fighting is taking place in and around the city» by Bakhmut, where Russian forces are deploying their most experienced units. CNN reports it citing the Ukrainian army. «The Russian occupiers sent the best trained units of PMC Wagner and other regular units of the Russian army to capture the city. Intense fighting is taking place in and around the city,” the Army Ground Forces said, reporting a visit to the front by the commander of the Eastern Group of Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Serbia, the Ministry of Defense: “We have not sent weapons to Ukraine”
The Serbian Defense Ministry has denied the reports that appeared about the supply of ammunition to the end user in Ukraine.
«None of our missiles, mines or shells since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine has been delivered to either of the two actors involved in the conflict. Therefore, Serbian companies did not supply weapons and military equipment to Ukraine,” the statement reads.
Usa: new 400 million dollar package ready
It will be worth approx 400 million dollars the new American aid package for Ukraine which will be announced today on the occasion of the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the White House.
The package will include Himars rocket launcher ammunition and different artillery systems. Will also include for the first time armored bridging vehicles, designed to lay relatively small bridges or footbridges across ditches. This aid will come from the stocks placed under the Presidential Drawdown Authoritywhich means that weapons and equipment can arrive in Ukraine quickly.
With the package to be announced today, the United States will have committed more than $32 billion to Ukraine since the war began more than a year ago.
Kiev, up to three fighter jets arriving
“I’m sure we’ll have two to three types of fighter jets. There will be one main aircraft and it will depend on which one is best for Ukraine. For our airports, for our engineers, for maintenance». This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksiy Real people in an interview with Bild.
“I think it will be a kind of coalition again, we will have a main model and other types,” he explained. Commenting on Berlin’s refusal to supply jets, the minister recalled that «Germany did not want to send tanks. Now there are Leopards in my country, I personally tested a Leopard from Germany».
In the interview, Resnikov also spoke about the debate that Ukraine should conduct negotiations with Putin: «My president has made it clear that we will not negotiate with the current head of the Kremlin.
Ukraine is ready to negotiate reparations, an international tribunal and the Kremlin’s responsibility for war crimes, a so-called Nuremberg 2,” the minister said. Reznikov then reported that he believes the war could end this year: «I am optimistic, I see the situation on the battlefield, I see the development of support and I really see that there is a chance that this war will end with our victory by this year,” he said, adding that he does not see a threat with tactical nuclear weapons from Russia: “It’s a bluff, I know the Russians. Using nuclear weapons will not give them what they want.”
Wagner group: the mercenaries open a training center for young people
The notorious Wagner mercenary group has opened an event and activity center for young people called «Wagneryonok» («little Wagnerian») and based in the headquarters of the pro-Kremlin paramilitary organization in St. Petersburg: the Moscow Times and other Russian media.
Second Medusa, the first meeting of “Wagneryonok” took place at the end of January and was attended by the leader of the “Just Russia” party Sergei Mironov. The newspaper writes that according to the members of the club, they were offered to try a drone driving simulator. According to the Moscow Times, currently subscribers would be circa 60. The Wagner group is accused of atrocities and war crimes.
Kherson, bombing in the city: a tractor driver dead, two seriously injured
In the Kherson region, a tractor driver was killed by Russian shelling near the village of Tomaryne in the district of Beryslav. The enemy also attacked the village of Kozatske in the Kakhovka district, injuring two people.
«Near the village of Tomaryne, Beryslav district, the Russians shot a tractor driver. The 33-year-old victim was taken to the nearest medical facility by the military. However, the doctors could not do anything, they only pronounced him dead,” wrote the Kherson regional military administration in Telegram. Also, Russian militias once again attacked the village of Kozatske, Kakhovka district. Two people were injured and now the doctors are providing them with the necessary relief.
Moscow: US and NATO indicate targets for bombing in Kiev
The US and NATO continue their “geopolitical plans to annihilate Russia” by supplying weapons to Ukraine, training its armed forces and “helping Kiev to identify targets to bomb”. This was stated in a statement by the Moscow Foreign Ministry.
Kuleba sente Blinken
Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba had a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State Antony Blink, who informed him of the work of the G20 Foreign Affairs in New Delhi. Kuleba himself writes it on Twitter. “I have elaborated on our next steps to create a special tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine: our next big task is to ensure that the Russian leadership is held accountable. Coordinated efforts are key,” Kuleba wrote in the post.
Lavrov: G20 only interested in Ukraine, a shame
The G20 “is only interested in Ukraine” and “it’s a shame”: said the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaking at the «Raisina Dialogue». “I have asked my Indian friends, my Indonesian friends who have chaired the G20 and those who have chaired before Indonesia, if the G20 has ever reflected on the situation in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan or Yugoslavia in its statements, because the G20 it was formed in 1999 at the level of finance ministers and central bank governors,” Lavrov said according to TASS. “But nobody cared. Now, after Russia has started to defend itself after years of warnings, the G20 is only interested in Ukraine. It is a pity and this policy will fail,” said the head of diplomacy of Russia, whose troops have invaded Ukraine.
Kiev: Russians advance on Bakhmut, but not at the pace they would like
Russian forces are advancing a Bakhmutbut not at the pace they would like: the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine said, Oleksiy Danilov, in an interview with the country’s media. “They’re all there, but they can’t do anything for a long time,” the senior official said, referring to Prigozhin’s Wagner Group, the Russian armed forces and airborne troops. Yes, they are advancing, but not at the pace they would like.
Wagner: Bakhmut surrounded, Zelensky evacuated old people and children
According to the founder of the Russian mercenary group Wagner Evgeny Prigozhin, Russian forces have practically surrounded the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut (in Russian Artyomovsk): in a video speech he called on Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky to evacuate the elderly and children. The Russian media report it. According to Ria Novosti, he called on the Ukrainian authorities to give the Ukrainian armed forces the opportunity to leave the city. A bloody battle has been raging in Bakhmut for weeks, waged practically house to house.
Russian forces blow up key Bakhmut bridge
Russian forces blew up a key bridge overnight that connected the besieged city of Bakhmut to the nearby village of Khromove. This was reported to CNN by police sources in the Donetsk region, adding that they hope to repair the bridge in the coming days since “it is a vital artery both for civilians and for supplies such as ammunition”. The bridge is also the main connecting route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar, which the Ukrainian military can still access via dirt roads and fields.
Anti-aircraft alert throughout Ukraine
An anti-aircraft alert has been declared across Ukraine in the last few minutes, according to national media. Meanwhile, monitoring groups report the take-off of a Russian Air Force MiG-31K capable of carrying the Kinzhal hypersonic missile.
Today the Biden-Scholz meeting
The meeting at the White House between Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for 2 pm Washington time, 8 pm in Italy. The US administration reports it in a note. There is no joint press conference planned.
Usa, new package of 400 million weapons
