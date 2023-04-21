Nearly 100,000 people affected by German airport security staff strike – Teller Report

Due to the stalemate in salary negotiations, under the appeal of the German service industry union, the security personnel of the three airports in Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne-Bonn in Germany went on strike on the 20th and 21st local time, and about 700 departure flights As a result, it will be canceled and nearly 100,000 people will be affected. In addition, security personnel at Stuttgart Airport will also go on strike on the 21st.

In addition, another German trade union called for a nationwide transport strike on the 21st. The union stated that the strike will last from 3 am to 11 am local time on the 21st, will affect about 50 companies, and is expected to have a serious impact on the transportation of the day.