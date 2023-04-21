Home » Nearly 100,000 people affected by German airport security staff strike – Teller Report
World

Nearly 100,000 people affected by German airport security staff strike – Teller Report

by admin

Due to the stalemate in salary negotiations, under the appeal of the German service industry union, the security personnel of the three airports in Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne-Bonn in Germany went on strike on the 20th and 21st local time, and about 700 departure flights As a result, it will be canceled and nearly 100,000 people will be affected. In addition, security personnel at Stuttgart Airport will also go on strike on the 21st.

In addition, another German trade union called for a nationwide transport strike on the 21st. The union stated that the strike will last from 3 am to 11 am local time on the 21st, will affect about 50 companies, and is expected to have a serious impact on the transportation of the day.

Nearly 100,000 people affected by German airport security strike

Editor in charge: Guo Wenjing





relevantnews

See also  United States, less white and more Hispanic, Asian and African American: the census photographs the new America

You may also like

earthquake of magnitude 5.5 localized in Malta

What are the effects of a flower arrangement...

What are the simplest solutions to give your...

Nenad Lalatović and Dragan Šarac press conference |...

Arsenal Southampton 3:3 setback in the fight for...

Sudan, the fiction of dialogue before the war....

Syriza MEP Alexis Georgoulis accused of rape: he...

Venus of Botticelli influencer, the irony of Chiara...

he stole PCs, iPads and food from school....

Play in the Mexican Marvin Gateway thanks to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy