«Nearly 150 billion know NATO allies, but Putin has not changed course on Ukraine»

«Nearly 150 billion know NATO allies, but Putin has not changed course on Ukraine»- Corriere TV

Brussels, 04 April 2023 «The NATO allies have disbursed almost 150 billion euros support, inclthe 65 billion euros of military aid. But there is no room for complacency

President Putin did not change course in Ukraine. Our meeting today underlined NATO’s lasting commitment towards Ukraine’s allies who are increasing the production of weapons and ammunition and are maintaining their training commitments and new heavy weapons», the words of Stoltenberg, NATO secretary general, at a press conference in Brussels. / Born (VISTA Agency / Alexander Jakhnagiev)

April 4, 2023 – Updated April 4, 2023 , 11:20 pm

