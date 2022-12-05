Nearly 2,000 people were evacuated after Mount Semeru erupted in Indonesia

Xinhua News Agency, Jakarta, December 4th Indonesia’s National Disaster Resilience Agency said on the 4th that Semeru Volcano in East Java Province erupted violently that day, and the Indonesian volcano monitoring department has raised the volcano alert level to the highest level. At present, nearly 2,000 local people have been evacuated urgently.

Abdul Muhari, acting spokesperson of the Indonesian National Disaster Resilience Agency, said in a statement that Mount Semeru, located in Lumajan County, East Java Province, began to erupt in the early hours of the 4th, and the volcanic ash column was as high as 1,500 meters. , the ejecta drifted south and southeast to several villages in Lumajan County. The statement said that within 13 kilometers southeast of the crater is a dangerous area, and the National Disaster Relief Agency reminded local people to stay away from this area.

Muhari also said in the statement that because volcanic ash meets rainwater and may form mudslides, the Indonesian National Disaster Response Agency reminds the public to stay away from the river within 17 kilometers southeast of the crater, and not to carry out any activities within 500 meters near the river bank. As of 16:20 local time on the 4th, the National Disaster Relief Agency has not received any reports on casualties and property losses.

The Lumajan County Disaster Resilience Agency is working with the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency, military police and volunteers to carry out search, rescue and evacuation work. According to the Indonesian National Disaster Resilience Agency, 1,979 people have been evacuated to 11 shelters.

Mount Semeru is 3,676 meters above sea level and is the highest volcano in Java and an active volcano.