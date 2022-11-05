Nearly 7,000 patients hospitalized as U.S. faces worst flu season in more than a decade

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-05 16:09

Overseas Network, November 5. According to the ABC report on November 3, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data show that the number of patients and hospitalizations infected with the flu virus in the country has reached the highest level in more than a decade. This suggests that this year’s flu season in the United States may be the worst in more than a decade.

In the first three weeks of this year’s flu season, clinical labs in the U.S. have recorded more than 9,100 cases of the flu, the highest number since the 2009-2010 flu season, according to the CDC. In addition, this year’s flu season has resulted in about 6,900 hospitalizations, a figure that is also higher than the 2010-2011 flu season.

Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, told US media: “The current data tells us that the United States is likely to have a huge flu season, and we are now seeing a rapid increase in the number of cases and the spread of the virus. Faster, especially on the eastern seaboard and south of the U.S. It’s unusual to see so many cases on the east coast early in the season.”