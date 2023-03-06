Original title: Nearly 80 male police officers in the UK were disciplined for disgusting reasons

According to the British “Observer” report on the 4th, since 2018, nearly 80 officers from 22 police forces in England and Wales have been disciplined for having inappropriate sexual relations or sexual contact with victims, witnesses and suspects. .

Most of the officers disciplined have resigned or been fired, according to internal police figures obtained by the newspaper. There are still 10 police officers who have received lighter punishments such as written warnings and suspensions; at least two police officers are facing criminal proceedings. Almost all the officers involved were men, and all but two of the victims were women.

The newspaper’s journalists have passed the UK’s Freedom of Information Act, requiring police departments across the UK to hand over internal sex crime statistics. Scotland Yard and seven other local police services declined to cooperate, while 22 police services provided the data.

Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, a charity that promotes gender equality and women’s rights, warned these “truly alarming figures” may be just the tip of the iceberg . She said: “Sadly, given that they (the officers sanctioned) are only half of the police force in England and Wales, there are likely to be many more women who have been harassed or abused by active police officers.”

“We have absolutely no room for complacency when it comes to tackling police abuse,” said Jayne Butler, head of the Rape Crisis Group in England and Wales. “Every officer who abuses his power further erodes public trust in police. , and each force that fails to fire them further erodes public trust in the police force.”

Of the 22 police stations that provided disciplinary data, Avon and Somerset Police recorded the highest number of such cases, with seven officers disciplined and fired for inappropriate sexual contact, one of whom received a written warning. Five other officers resigned or retired before being fired.

“Women approach the police at times of extreme vulnerability and trauma — and officers take advantage of those moments and abuse their power to add even more pain to these women’s experiences,” Olshowski said.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police told the Observer: “Tackling police sexual misconduct and sexual abuse is a high priority… as we fully recognize the importance of such cases to the public The damage done to our trust and confidence.”

Separately, West Yorkshire Police have disciplined eight officers for having inappropriate sexual contact or relationships with women, involving five victims, two witnesses and a suspect. All officers involved were fired or resigned early. At the West Mercia Police Station, a total of six officers were disciplined, one of whom received a criminal penalty.

The release of the figures comes at a time when British police are facing increasing investigations into misconduct and sexual violence, with the Metropolitan Police Service in particular embroiled in a series of scandals.

According to a previous report by the British “Guardian”, the Metropolitan Police Service revealed that as of the end of November 2022, the number of police officers who have been restricted from performing duties due to allegations of sexual misconduct is 118, and the number of police officers who have been restricted from performing duties due to allegations of racism is 43 people.

On February 7 this year, David Carrick, a former Metropolitan police officer, was sentenced to 32 years in prison for “unrestricted rape and abuse of women” for nearly 20 years.



