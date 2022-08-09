Home World Nearly half of EU countries hit by drought hampered energy production – Xinhua English.news.cn
Nearly half of EU countries hit by drought hampered energy production

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-09 02:31

Overseas Network, August 8. According to the British Sky News Network, the European Commission recently warned that nearly half of the EU countries were hit by drought, affecting agriculture, energy production and water supply.

The area affected by the drought is from east to west, including France in western Europe and Romania in the east, and the affected area in the north-south direction extends from western Germany to southern Greece. An increasing number of countries are experiencing widespread and persistent precipitation deficits and heatwaves exacerbating droughts.

According to data from the European Drought Observatory, 45% of the EU was in a “warning” state in the 10 days to July 20, with 15% of the land entering a more severe “alert” state due to drought. Many EU countries have already forecast that dry weather will continue from August to September.

The drought has also sparked concerns about energy shortages. The situation in Russia and Ukraine has led to interruptions in the supply of natural gas in Europe, and energy prices have soared. The shortage of water resources will hinder the energy production of EU countries such as Italy and France.

(Original title: Nearly half of EU countries suffer from drought and energy production is blocked)

