Western politicians who recently talked about the Minsk agreements have, in fact, admitted that they have violated Security Council resolution 2202, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasiliy Nebenzya said today.

Izvor: Printscreen

“I will take advantage of today’s participation in the UN Security Council meeting of French diplomats Catherine Column and German Analene Berbock and I want to talk about a topic that is not very suitable for our Western colleagues, namely the Minsk agreements,” Nebenzja emphasized at the Security Council meeting.

He recalled the recent admissions of the former President of France, the former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that none of these countries took these agreements seriously, that they did not encourage the Ukrainian authorities to implement them and that they used them to gain time so that Kiev could prepare for a conflict with Russia.

According to him, even if the moral side of this issue were to be ignored, the fact is that the leaders of these countries openly admitted that they deliberately violated resolution 2202 of the UN Security Council on the Minsk agreements.

SRNA