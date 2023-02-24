Home World Nebenzja at the meeting of the Security Council Info
World

Nebenzja at the meeting of the Security Council Info

by admin
Nebenzja at the meeting of the Security Council Info

Western politicians who recently talked about the Minsk agreements have, in fact, admitted that they have violated Security Council resolution 2202, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasiliy Nebenzya said today.

Izvor: Printscreen

“I will take advantage of today’s participation in the UN Security Council meeting of French diplomats Catherine Column and German Analene Berbock and I want to talk about a topic that is not very suitable for our Western colleagues, namely the Minsk agreements,” Nebenzja emphasized at the Security Council meeting.

He recalled the recent admissions of the former President of France, the former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that none of these countries took these agreements seriously, that they did not encourage the Ukrainian authorities to implement them and that they used them to gain time so that Kiev could prepare for a conflict with Russia.

According to him, even if the moral side of this issue were to be ignored, the fact is that the leaders of these countries openly admitted that they deliberately violated resolution 2202 of the UN Security Council on the Minsk agreements.

SRNA

See also  Rifles, family and Christmas tree: the absurd photo of the deputy from the American right

You may also like

China’s 12-point plan for Cabestan

The Huercasa Country Festival announces its first names

Draško Stanivuković condemned the behavior of the PU...

hot and windy night in the whole province....

The Palermitan winery Brugnano presents the first Metodo...

Udinese market – Samardzic away in the summer?...

Udinese – From Marino’s words to the latest...

Dejana Bačko gave birth | Entertainment

The tenth Mondoblog contest is launched! ~ Mondoblog

The World Bank is looking for a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy