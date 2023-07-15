Nebojša Grahovac interview for MONDO | Sport

He had an offer to become the sports director of the French club Chartres, but returned to the Banja Luka club after 16 years. “I wanted my children not to be French here and foreigners there. That sense of belonging is the most important,” said the goalkeeper from Banja Luka in an interview for MONDO.

Source: Facebook/Handball academy Nebojša Grahovac

Nebojša Grahovac closed the circle in his handball career.

After 16 years of a decent career in Bosnia, Šamberij and Chartres, the experienced goalkeeper returned to Borac m:tel from Banja Luka, with whom he signed a two-year contract.

In an interview for the MONDO portal, the former representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina spoke about Bosnian and Serbian handball, life in France and the reasons why he decided to return to Banja Luka despite being invited to become the sports director of Chartres.

Given your age, is coming to Borac actually a plan to end your playing career?

“It all depends, I don’t want to look so far in advance. It depends on what condition I’ll be in. Goalkeepers are long-lived. But even for the second season, I wouldn’t want to drag myself out and take someone else’s place, that doesn’t make sense. In that case, I’ll retire myself when I recognize that I can’t be at a high level. At this moment I can play and give a lot, but I certainly don’t want to hinder someone’s development. Of course, he will have to be better than me.”Grahovac began the story for our portal.

Did you look up to the sports director of the Banja Luka club, Bojan Ljubišić, who played two excellent seasons in the red and blue jersey before his retirement?

“The goalkeeper is psychologically half of the team. We have Subotic, Momić, some other youngsters are mentioned. It is certain that we will work well under coach Irfan Smajlagić and I will try to help those guys and the whole team, both when I am and when I am not defending. I probably won’t defend 60 minutes, everyone should get a chance, but again it’s up to the coach to decide.”

Source: MONDO/Nebojša Šatara

And Smajlagić, who is also the coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is also a returnee to Borac and is considered a very demanding and “difficult” coach. His training sessions are said to last for a long time, four to five hours each, similar to the coach of Red Star basketball player Duško Ivanović. Is that true?

“I had good experiences with him. At this age, that kind of training is the least suitable for me, but I think that all boys should go through it, to understand what professional sport and handball are. And, I wouldn’t compare Pipet with Duško Ivanovic because I draw on the other side, so I would compare him with Duško Vujošević. I think that is the right benchmark for all players to see what sacrifice, daily work, training and very little private life really means, which they don’t need at that age. That will certainly be a plus. , not only on the field because a lot can be learned from him off the field as well”.

Vujošević distributed books to his players, broadened their horizons, do you mean that?

“Smajlagić does not hand out books, but he has an excellent psychological approach, calmness and analyzes the players very well, their motor and psychological abilities. He notices flaws and tries to turn them into good things. This could be seen in the BiH national team, which in a very short time managed to raise. I will give an example of the game against Montenegro, the players looked two levels lower than the Montenegrins, and already won the next game. I think that the results can be expected and the improvement of the players after three, four months. Faster handball will be played, follow world trends, and all we have to do is work, train, give up on the conditions of the club, which will follow in the organizational and financial sense”.

3. 3. 1959. Duško Vujošević Source: Mondo/ Goran Sivački

The previous season was one of the worst since the BiH Premier League was played, and how do you think Borac will look in the upcoming season?

“It will be an interesting and good season, that’s for sure. In addition to Scouts, Sloboda Tuzla, who in my opinion are the favorites at the moment, although that doesn’t mean anything, Gračanica has also strengthened, so it will be very interesting. I think we should go step by step, no I would like to create an alibi, of course we will also try to go to the end, but the plan of the people in the club is for the team to reach its peak only in the second season and to make a step forward with placement in Europe. Maybe this year Europe will also be played, regardless of the fact that it is not selected, there are some other criteria, such as the Scout received a ‘wild card’ for the Europa League, so can the Fighter for the appearance in the EHF European Cup. That, along with two reinforcements, could be useful for the young guys , to see what travel, rest, recuperation is like… The plan is mainly to be at the peak only in the second season”.

The two or three reinforcements that you mentioned, I assume are the back positions?

“Yes, but there are a lot of young guys in the club who have shown enviable capacity, they have potential, but a lot of work still needs to be done. Of course, with two more players in the positions of backs, it should then be a respectable team”.

Source: Promo/Handball Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Let’s move on to representative handball, the BiH national team has secured an appearance at the European Championship, where they will have Sweden, the Netherlands and Georgia as their opponents. Can the “dragons” make it to the next stage?

“Sweden is the favorite, there is no doubt, Georgia is a suitable rival, and Holland is not. They have fantastic players, they are no match for us, their right back is the champion of Europe, center back Stys plays in Paris, an atypical player, I think it will be very difficult. You shouldn’t put any burden on them to have to go through the group, but surprises are possible. In my opinion, you have to beat Georgia, regardless of the fact that they have two good players who play in France, but again to make a plan from which everyone will gain – and clubs, and the domestic league and the national team. To connect two or three more competitions, to be constant so that we can then talk about some success and quality. The most important thing is to be a regular participant in major competitions, and that we did not leave with the third already from the second place. It is clear that there is potential, but everyone has to contribute – the coach, the players, the management of the clubs and the Association. I think it has been raised to a higher level, but again they need to be given time”.

Serbian handball started an upward trajectory with the arrival of coach Toni Đerona?

“I wouldn’t say that progress has been achieved with his arrival. I think that sports people have been appointed to the right positions, of course there are also Gerona’s merits. They have also raised the younger categories, and it has already been felt in the national team, which is a fairly stable participant in major competitions. Ambitions have grown. Results can be achieved in our area in a very short time because we have a base, a tradition, and with some new moments, when everyone is on the same path, then the result comes. Girona brought a different seriousness, I had the opportunity to work with him for four years, Serbia missed that. I don’t know how it will be at the EP, I know it’s a good atmosphere, I’m a friend and played for four years with Vanja Ilić, Ilija Arbutović, Kolaković…”

Source: Handball Association of Serbia

What is your opinion about the best young defender in the world, Miloš Kos, who has already been called up to the A team of Serbia?

“I watched him one game, I have to admit that he delighted me with his game. It’s a shame that he missed the previous season due to injury, now he will play in the Champions League in PPD Zagreb and that is very important for his further development. Transition from junior to senior handball is quite difficult, it will be a turning point for him whether he will be able to realize that incredible potential and turn it into what he imagines. It’s all up to him, but I have no doubt that he will do his best in Zagreb”.

During your period, Sarajevo Bosnia was a three-time consecutive champion, and today it is completely in the zapećka of Bosnia and Herzegovina. handball. What are the causes of such a drop in Sarajevo “students”?

“I wouldn’t particularly get into the analysis of those causes, but it’s probably also a political issue. We athletes shouldn’t deal with it. The problem of handball is similar in the world, in very few capital cities there is our sport. And Barcelona is losing itself, has a lot of financial problems, only Paris Saint-Germain is left. In France, they want to start it, to grant special invitations to clubs from big cities like Lyon or Bordeaux, regardless of the fact that they have no handball tradition. The only thing that is certain is that politics should not interfere in sport, except to help in a financial way. When I played for Bosnia from Sarajevo, there was Nermin Salman, who was a pleasure to work with. With his help, Bosnia was a safe participant in the Champions League, and now that is unimaginable. Only now is Scout received a special invitation to the second strongest European competition. And then Bosnia was a respectable member of the European elite, and no matter how good things were in Borac, I chose Bosnia and I was not wrong. Finances were not my motive then, but progress. If it was finances, I would have stayed in Borac then. I wanted to play in the Champions League, then Borac started to follow, and we all benefited from Bosnia playing in the Champions League. Everyone wanted to reach a higher level, just like us players at that time, who went to the national team through Bosnia, and then achieved international careers. I went to Chambers. That’s why I had to mention Mr. Salman, who made it. He invested his money, which eventually returned to him. Bosnia and the national team were heavily covered by the media at that time, the halls were full, we were an attraction in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Everyone wanted to watch the club that played today against Barcelona, ​​and tomorrow in Živinice or Doboj”.

Izvor: Facebook/C’ Chartres Métropole Handbalh

After three years in Chamberi and even 10 years in Shatra, you received an offer to become the sports director of the French club, but you still decided to return to Borac and Banjaluka. Why?

“I decided to come back because I belong here. I want my children to belong here too – not to be French here and foreigners there. That feeling of belonging is the most important thing,” Grahovac concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

