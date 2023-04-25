Nebojša Stefanović with girlfriend Mia Niketić | Info

Former minister Nebojša Stefanović enjoys love with young veterinarian Mia Niketić.

Former minister Nebojša Stefanović has been enjoying a relationship with model Mia Niketić, who is a veterinarian by profession, for months now. For a while, the couple refrained from posting on social media, but now they are proud to post private moments. The couple recently got engaged, and those who know them say that they seem in love and happy.

Today, the ex-minister proudly published a photo with the chosen one:

“The lady reached the finish line. Well done!”, writes Nebojša Stefanović and adds “Cerska bitka”.

Stefanović previously published photos with his girlfriend on social networks, but with her back turned or it was only a picture of their fingers intertwined. The former minister was married to Ana, with whom he has two children – a son and a daughter. The divorce took place without fanfare, under the public radar.

Mia Niketić is active on social networks. She appeared as a model at domestic shows, and graduated from the veterinary faculty. By the way, she is the daughter of a successful veterinarian, and she says that she is “still young and green” in the business.

