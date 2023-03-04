Nebojša Tubić Žabac claims that he does not have much time left, because his health condition has worsened, and he explained what it is all about.

Source: Kurir TV printscreen

To the fierce businessman from the asphalt who roamed the streets of Belgrade in the nineties, Nebojsi Tubić Žapacthe last month has been sudden worsened health conditionbecause of which he feels bad and claims that he is “dying”, as well as that this is not the first time this has happened to him, so he already “doesn’t care”, he writes Courier.

In 2012, the controversial businessman was seriously wounded when an unknown person fired several shots at him from an automatic rifle. On that occasion, a bullet went through his brain, which is why he underwent several surgeries, and as he told in “Scenery” on Kurir TV, two-thirds of his head is made of plastic.

“I’m not well, I have serious health problems. All kinds of things. I’m leaving slowly. Prostate, kidneys, gone, not working… I don’t leave the house anywhere, everything is critical. The doctor found that I have a special form of dementia and that my brain cells die much faster than normal people, so it’s my ninety year old brain. It’s a serious illness,” said Žabac, barely comprehensible, and continued: “I’m not capable of anything. Everyone announces who is more sick, Bruce Willis is sick, Sharon Stone is sick, there are also some of our famous people who are traveling without returning. The time is coming for me to slowly leave. I suffer from dementia, my head is completely gone. I’m pregnant, my organs are failing, well, my expiration date has passed.”

He also revealed whether Goca Božinovska was aware of his health condition, given that he is the singer’s ex-partner: “Goca? We hear each other sometimes, what’s up, poor thing, she’s sick too. She doesn’t take the cigar out of her mouth. But I can’t to take care of her, because I have my own life problems. God help me to overtake, but it’s hard. I’ve been dead twice, so I don’t care if I’m going to die now.I’m a living corpse“.

Before the corona pandemic, Tubić scheduled a wedding with Melania Trump’s friend, the coordinator for European investments for Serbia, Marija Vurnik Lukovac, but he was forced to cancel it. “Everything was planned, but it was cancelled. There’s nothing to do with the wedding, because I’m done. Marija is there by my side, she takes me to the doctor, only she looks after me and cares. I’m a burden to her, but she loves me, so the woman suffers. My head is permanently damaged beyond the possibility of healing and such a man can only be loved by a woman like Maria.”

When the name of Ksenia Pajčin was mentioned and the anniversary of her death, he did not react as expected, but on the contrary. During the conversation, it became increasingly difficult for him to speak, and at times he could not remember some events and personalities. “Who is that?“, he asked about the spoken name of the singer with whom he was once in a relationship, who was murdered in 2010 and March 16 will be the anniversary of her death, and added: “Yeah, I don’t know what to say“.

