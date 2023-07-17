Home » Nedim Hadžić signed for RK Borac | Sport
Nedim Hadžić is a new member of RK Borac.

Source: Promo/RK Maglaj

Nedim Hadžić is the new Borca handball player, the club confirmed on its official website.

Hadžić, a 23-year-old who plays in the position of right back, is the third reinforcement for the Borca team this summer, after Vladan Đurđević and Nebojša Grahovac.

By the way, Hadžić wore the jersey of Maglaj last season, and Hadžić also played for TSG Soflingen, Stuttgart U-20, HSG Veclar 2 and Ratingen in his career so far.

“Nedim had a contract with RK Maglaj for one more year. We got in touch with the management of Maglaj and agreed on the terms of the transfer. He is a very good right-back and we are very pleased to have reached an agreement.”club director Vladimir Branković told Mondo.

He went through all the junior selections of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and currently plays for the senior national team.

Luka Knežević and Marko Lukić, who joined Sloboda, left the Banja Luka club earlier. Luka Perić moved to the Slovenian Celje Pivovarna Laško, Božo Tepić moved to Leotar, while Berin Brkić will strengthen the Ohrid team.

The club said that the management is working on bringing in reinforcements, primarily in external positions, so that in the next season the “red and blue” could achieve the planned goals.

