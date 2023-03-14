Home World Nedović was injured in the match with Partizan Sports
World

Nedović was injured in the match with Partizan Sports

by admin
Nedović was injured in the match with Partizan Sports

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet was without an important player during the game.

Nemanja Nedović, one of the leaders of Red Star, had to leave the game due to an injury during the match against Partizan. He was uncertain about the derby due to the problem, but then he still gritted his teeth and went out on the floor. However, if there is no change, he lasted 11 and a half minutes and left the floor after three missed three-pointers.

On the floor of Partizan, he was the hero of the derby this fall, but if he does not return to the field, tonight’s match will not be remembered fondly. Look at how Nedovic requested a substitution from Ivanovic, just as he gave him the signal in Athens on Friday. Look at that situation:

See also  Collision between trains in Greece, the story of a witness: «Scary image»- Corriere TV

You may also like

Lusillón, review of his album Pensando Mucho y...

Two types of male genital organ | Magazine

China will reopen its borders to foreign tourists...

Pope tweets: Thank you for accompanying me in...

The plan to give Australia a fleet of...

The Svb crash is a spanner in the...

Milan, Giroud is not enough: without the real...

The Mars Volta will release an acoustic album...

Robot Rock Alive repiten “Alive 2007” dentro del...

Ukraine, Biden asks Congress for 30.6 billion for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy