Crvena zvezda Meridianbet was without an important player during the game.

Nemanja Nedović, one of the leaders of Red Star, had to leave the game due to an injury during the match against Partizan. He was uncertain about the derby due to the problem, but then he still gritted his teeth and went out on the floor. However, if there is no change, he lasted 11 and a half minutes and left the floor after three missed three-pointers.

On the floor of Partizan, he was the hero of the derby this fall, but if he does not return to the field, tonight’s match will not be remembered fondly. Look at how Nedovic requested a substitution from Ivanovic, just as he gave him the signal in Athens on Friday. Look at that situation:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

